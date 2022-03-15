Don’t let Greater Beckley Christian’s record fool you.
It wasn’t your usual 5-20 team going into the boys basketball state tournament.
Greater Beckley proved all of this as the Crusaders knocked off defending state champion Man 63-57 in one of the four Class A quarterfinals Tuesday afternoon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
No. 7 seed Greater Beckley (6-20) advanced to Thursday’s 11:15 a.m. semifinals where the Crusaders will play against No. 3 Tucker County (24-2), which defeated No. 6 Pendleton County 59-45 in the tournament’s opening game Tuesday morning.
Man, the No. 2 seed, closed out its season at 22-3 and saw its 18-game winning streak halted.
The Crusaders had reached 17 wins this season, but the team’s record was quite misleading as they were forced to forfeit 12 games in late February, reportedly due to player eligibility issues.
Down 38-26 at halftime, Greater Beckley was able to rally.
The Crusaders turned up the intensity in the second half, outscoring Man 18-8 in the third quarter and pulling within 46-44, and then outscoring the Hillbillies 19-11 in the fourth.
GBC was down seven with four minutes to go, 55-48, but outscored Man 15-2 the rest of the way.
Man was still up 57-52 with 3:13 left, but Greater Beckley went on an 8-0 run, capped off by Kendrick Wilson’s drive down the lane. That put Greater Beckley on top 58-57 with 1:46 to go.
John Rose hit two free throws with 48.3 seconds remaining, giving GBC a 60-57 lead.
Man’s Caleb Blevins then missed a 3-pointer and GBC’s Michael Judy later had a steal. Smallwood connected on two more free throws with 19.1 seconds left as the lead swelled to 62-57, effectively putting the game away.
“I’m proud of this team,” Greater Beckley coach Justin Arvon said. “Man’s an outstanding team and the defending state champion. We knew that it was going to be a battle.”
It was definitely a tale of two halves for GBC.
“We refocused at halftime and got back to some things on offense that we do well,” Arvon said. “When we go downhill we are extremely tough to guard. We had an intensity in the second half that we didn’t have in the first half.”
Wilson led Greater Beckley with 20 points. He finished with game-high honors with Man’s Blevins, who also tossed in 20.
Smallwood had 18 points and was 8 of 12 from the foul line. Rose also broke into double digits with 11 points.
Man’s Jeremiah Harless added a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds but fouled out midway into the fourth quarter. Harless also had five blocked shots.
Aden Martin netted 18 points for the Hillbillies.
Man coach TJ Blevins said Greater Beckley was a very tough seven seed.
“First off, congratulations to Greater Beckley,” coach Blevins said. “If you think that’s a seven seed you need to get your head examined. That’s not a typical seven seed. We knew that would be a tough team as we went into this. Not happy with the loss and not happy with the draw. That’s a hell of a seven seed. I’ll just say that.”
The low seed, and the perceived slight by the coach’s voting, motivates his team, Arvon said.
“I think so,” he said. “We knew what we had. We earned it. It’s been a hard road and man, we showed up.”
Greater Beckley outrebounded Man 33-30.
The Hillbillies shot a tad better, making 21 of 50 shots from the floor for 42%. The Crusaders were 20 of 49 for 40.8%. GBC sank 16 of 22 foul shots to Man’s 10 of 13.