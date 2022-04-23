HUNTINGTON — The stakes weren’t exactly high heading into the annual Green and White football game at Marshall University, but the team gave fans plenty to talk about after a 13-6 victory by the Green team.
“Based on the way we broke the teams up we knew defensively they kind of had the upper hand but it was good to see some of the young guys make some plays,” Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff said. “It was good that everybody stayed healthy. That’s a big piece of us having success moving forward.”
The defense won the day, totaling 10 sacks between the Green and White teams, including two apiece by Emmanuel Balogun and Immanuel Bush.
“It comes from repetition. We’ve practiced this a lot,” Balogun said. “There’s nothing different out there today than what we do every day.”
They’ve flexed their muscles in practice all spring and did the same in front of fans Saturday. Neither defense allowed a touchdown until the fourth quarter and twice the White defense forced the Green offense into field goals while in the red zone.
“I think what you saw is you got a chance to see defensively we’ve some talent,” Huff said. “I’ve talked about the D-line around here for a long time. When we’re healthy we’re pretty violent and disruptive.”
Stone Scarcelle scored the game’s first touchdown in the early stages of the fourth quarter, a 76-yard bomb from quarterback Ty Tarpley to give the Green team 13-0 advantage after two first-half field goals.
Scarcelle finished with three catches for 137 yards with a score, and nearly had another after catching a slant pass from Peter Zamora and running down to the 2-yard line.
“That starts with the (offensive) line. If we don’t get protection up front and the quarterback doesn’t get the ball off, there’s no play at hand,” Scarcelle said. “It starts there and I’m just the guy that gets open, catches the ball and runs away.”
Florida State transfer Bryan Robinson and veteran Corey Gammage each impressed on the day, making tough catches in contested situations, something that has been a focus this spring in practice.
Another Florida State transfer, Khalan Laborn, led the rushing attack with Rasheen Ali inactive for the scrimmage.
In his debut, Laborn carryied eight times for 55 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown in the closing moments of the game to give the White team its only score.
Zamora threw nine times for 153 yards, Cam Fancher was 8 of 13 for 100 yards and a handful of other quarterbacks stuffed the stat sheet as the game continued. In total, the Herd threw 43 times, completing 24 of those for 389 yards.
Huff wasn’t focused on just the numbers from the quarterback group, though, but also taking a close look at some of the nuances that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“How do you manage the game, making sure we ran the right play in the right alignment, was he going the right direction with his eyes,” Huff said. “One of the things that we talked about was who could play winning football in a game-like situation. I think the quarterbacks got a chance to do that.”
With the end of the game came the end of spring practice for the 2022 season, and while the final score won’t matter to some, to the players it dictates what they’ll eat at the team cookout to wrap up the spring.
The winners — the Green team — will celebrate with a steak dinner while the members of the White team eat hot dogs.