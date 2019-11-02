HOUSTON, Texas — Marshall’s last trip to Rice Stadium left the Herd short of its goals of a Conference USA Championship when Rice topped the Herd in 2013.
This time around, the Herd made sure those goals stayed intact as the final month of the regular season gets started.
Marshall used a strong first-half effort by Isaiah Green and never looked back, earning a 20-7 win over Rice in front of an announced crowd of 17,385 fans at Rice Stadium for Homecoming 2019.
Green finished the contest 17-of-22 for 269 yards and one touchdown, while running back Brenden Knox rushed for 130 yards and a score to lead Marshall (6-3, 4-1 C-USA) on Saturday.
With the win, Marshall wins its fourth-straight game and becomes bowl eligible as it heads into its off-week.
Marshall was able to sustain possession against the Owls on several occasions — a factor that Holliday spoke on coming into the week to keep the defense fresh.
Rice likes to be methodical with its attack, but the Herd countered with its own ability to slow the pace down, utilizing the arm of Green and a strong third-down rate to keep the Rice offense off the field.
Marshall finished eight of 15 on third-down attempts, including a 6-of-8 effort in the first half as they jumped out to a lead.
That halftime lead was bolstered by a long drive that led to a touchdown just before the end of the first half.
The Herd took over at its own 5-yard line with 6:39 left before halftime, but methodically moved down-field behind the legs of Knox and the arm of Green.
Green capped the 13-play, 95-yard drive when he connected with Talik Keaton on a corner route for a 19-yard touchdown on a long third-down conversion. The play was bolstered by a big blitz pickup by Knox in the middle of the defense.
Keaton’s first career touchdown reception capped what was one of Green’s best halves throwing in a Marshall uniform.
Coming into the game, Green averaged just under 201 yards passing per game this season. However, the sophomore was 12-of-13 for 229 yards in the first half.
One of Green’s throws came in the game’s biggest moment, as well, to put the Herd up for good.
Rice took a 7-3 lead on a 2-yard scoring pass from JoVoni Johnson to Austin Trammell, but Green quickly turned that around.
On the subsequent drive’s first offensive play, Green side-stepped a blitz and fired deep to Xavier Gaines for a 63-yard completion that set up Knox’s 1-yard touchdown run.
It was one of three pass plays of 35 yards or more for Green in the first half.
Again, it was the play of Marshall’s tight ends that propelled the passing attack. Armani Levias caught seven passes for 96 yards, while Gaines had a pair of receptions for 74 yards.
Johnson, a true freshman, was making his first appearance for the Owls, and performed well in the first half, completing eight of nine passes, including the touchdown to Trammell.
Johnson finished 10 of 17 for 97 yards while also rushing for 65 yards before being knocked out of the contest in the fourth quarter.
Marshall’s next contest will be Nov. 15 when the Herd hosts Louisiana Tech in a Friday night matchup at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.