Danny McDavid will be remembered at one of the places he loved most — the Green High School baseball field.
The facility will be named for McDavid, who died May 11 after a battle with cancer.
Green Local board members Sandi Cherry, Russell Gleim, Amber McCalvin, Keith Otworth and Sandi Poe voted for the measure at a special meeting called for that purpose. They also asked anyone who played baseball or football for McDavid at Green to send the school a photo of themselves in uniform to be part of a collage that will be placed at the field. Photos may be emailed to coachdansplayers@yahoo.com by Friday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Gallia Academy quarterback Noah Vanco, Fairland two-way lineman Logan Hamlin and Ironton wide receiver Kyle Howell received offers from Otterbein. Russell running back/linebacker Nathan Conley picked up offers from Baldwin-Wallace and Mount St. Joseph
Russell volleyball standout Madelyn Tackett signed with Kentucky Christian. Virginia Commonwealth offered Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Grace Hutson. Russell track and cross country runner Carson Kidwell and Ironton girls basketball star Riley Schreck signed with Alice Lloyd College.
Cabell Midland linebacker Tierden Berry was offered by the University of Pikeville. Russell offensive lineman Blake Stump signed with Georgetown College. Former Capital defensive tackle Kalai Clark of Antelope Valley Junior College was offered by Missouri State.
Huntington High twins Diallo and Jahronimo Mitchell signed to play football at Marietta College. Symmes Valley girls basketball player Taylor Sells signed with Rio Grande. South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson switched his commitment from Bluffton to Hocking College.
Coal Grove offensive lineman Ben Compliment received an offer from Ohio Dominican. George Washington kicker Michael Hughes picked up an offer from West Virginia University. Ashland cross country star Bekah Howard signed with East Tennessee State.
Ironton football standout Trent Hacker was offered by Lake Erie College. George Washington girls basketball standout Kalissa Lacy picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Longtime area football coach Garry McPeek is the new offensive line coach at Valdosta (Georgia) High School. The West Virginia North-South football and basketball all-star games have been canceled. Brett Cooksey resigned as head boys basketball coach at Fairview to take an assistant’s job at Russell.
Zach Moore is the new head football coach at Greenup County. Parkersburg South wrestler Braxton Amos, a Wisconsin signee, was named the Dave Shultz High School Excellence Award winner the the top high school wrestler in the nation.
Grace Christian’s Emily Hutchinson and Sam Wells were named to the National Christian School Athletic Association All-Northeast Super Regional girls basketball team. Herbert Hoover’s Delani Buckner is a repeat winner of of the West Virginia Gatorade softball player of the year award.