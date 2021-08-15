Green High School's football team, shown during a 2018 home game with Manchester in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, will play at least a portion of its 2021 home schedule at Ed Miller Stadium in Wheelersburg, Ohio.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — You’ve heard of the Las Angeles Angels of Anaheim? Meet the Franklin Furnace Green Bobcats of Wheelersburg.
Green High School will play at least three home football game at Wheelersburg High School this season while the Bobcats’ new facility is being completed.
The COVID-19 pandemic was at least in part to blame for the delay in construction and the switching of games to Ed Miller Stadium, about 8 1/2 miles west of Franklin Furnace.
Green’s “home” opener on Sept. 4 vs. Ridgedale is set for 3 p.m. The Bobcats also anticipate playing Fairview at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 and Portsmouth Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Wheelersburg. Green coach Chad Coffman hopes to play Northwest at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 and Eastern-Pike at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at home. If the stadium isn’t ready, those contests will be played at Wheelersburg.
Green opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Eastern-Meigs, then plays at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Fisher Catholic. Other true road games include a 7 p.m., Sept. 10 visit to Manchester, a 7 p.m. Sept. 24 contest at Symmes Valley and a 7 p.m., Oct. 15 showdown at Sciotoville East.
The lack of a home facility apparently hasn’t dampened enthusiasm in the Green program, as the Bobcats field a roster of 30 players, one of its larger turnouts in recent years.
Stadium construction issues also are in play at Portsmouth West. The Senators moved their season-opening game with Fairland from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday at Portsmouth High’s Trojan Coliseum because new artificial turf at The Rock, West’s stadium.
