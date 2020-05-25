Some of the world’s top tennis players could be coming to compete at the Greenbrier this July.
A Greenbrier spokesman confirmed that the resort has been in discussions with World Team Tennis to play matches there.
The New York Times reported Sunday afternoon, citing those familiar with the discussions, that the league would play all of its matches at the Greenbrier from July 12-Aug. 1.
“The Greenbrier and World Team Tennis have been in discussions about the WTT visiting America’s Resort this summer,” Greenbrier director of public relations Cam Huffman wrote in an email to HD Media on Sunday evening. “We are hopeful an announcement will come soon about a partnership between the two groups.”
According to the WTT website, those committed to the 2020 season include reigning Australian Open women’s singles champion Sofia Kenin, 2017 U.S. Open women’s singles champion Sloane Stephens, the 16-time Grand Slam title-winning doubles team of Bob and Mike Bryan and four-time Grand Slam winner and former women’s world No. 1 Kim Clijsters.
The New York Times reported the league would hold a three-week season with nine teams, all at the Greenbrier. A May 4 statement from WTT chief Carlos Silva said the league was looking to play all its matches in one city to abide by health guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1973, World Team Tennis matches consist of five sets, each set with a different configuration — men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. Coaches decided the order of the sets before each match. The winning team earns a $1 million prize.
The resort is no stranger to top-line tennis. The Greenbrier Tennis Classic has included in past years Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras.
The Greenbrier, owned by Gov. Jim Justice, has been busy in discussions to fill up the sports calendar this summer. The resort also has been in talks with several NFL teams interested in using the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center as their preseason training camp home.
Securing one or both of those events would be a big bounce-back for the resort. Earlier this spring, the Greenbrier and the PGA Tour announced that they mutually agreed to end their contract for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.