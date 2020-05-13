CHARLESTON — The Greenbrier just might be the home of an NFL preseason training camp once again.
As the coronavirus pandemic has thrown the sporting world, the NFL included, in flux, teams are looking for alternate sites to hold training camps, just in case their normal sites can’t be open by the time training camp is scheduled to begin.
The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center, former home to training camps for two NFL teams, is among those being contacted. The NFL Network reported those prospects Wednesday afternoon and Greenbrier public relations manager Cam Huffman confirmed the report, saying several teams have called.
“No plans are confirmed at this point, but we are hopeful to have NFL teams at The Greenbrier again this summer,” Huffman wrote in an email to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
NFL teams must wait and see when the health departments in their respective states will deem those states ready to reopen to a point where training camps can be held. Some likely will wait longer than others. Los Angeles County in California is expected to extend its stay-at-home policy for the next three months.
West Virginia, meanwhile, is scheduled to start reopening restaurants for indoor dining at 50 percent capacity and large/specialty retail stores, among other things, starting May 21.
The Greenbrier, owned by Gov. Jim Justice, was the camp home to the New Orleans Saints from 2014-16 and the Houston Texans in 2017-18. If a team does decide to use the performance center this summer, it would be a boost for the resort after taking a pretty significant blow.
The resort recently announced that it had agreed with the PGA Tour to cancel the remainder of their contract to host a Tour event. The Greenbrier had hosted the Greenbrier Classic, which became A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.