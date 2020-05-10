FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Mason Hensley is taking his 6-foot-8 athleticism to Muskingum University.
Not as a basketball player, although Hensley is quite good at that sport, but football. The 235-pound Bobcat star signed to play for the Muskies, where he likely will line up at offensive tackle.
Hensley will be the tallest player on Muskingum’s roster by three inches. He’s accustomed to that.
“I’m definitely known for my height,” Hensley said. “Being 6-8 in Scioto County, I got stared at a lot and everyone knew me as the tall kid.”
Hensley brings considerable talent to Muskingum. He helped Green to a 5-5 record in football one season after the Bobcats made the playoffs and went 8-3. He led Green to a 14-11 record in basketball this season and was a standout in baseball.
“Mason is a hard-working kid and an aggressive player,” said Ted Newsome, who coached Green’s football team the last six seasons. “He’s going to grow into his long, tall, lean body. Once he gets in a competitive setting, he’s going to grow in strength and size. He’s very athletic for his size and can be really productive for the Muskies.”
Hensley, who plans to major in nursing, said he enjoys fishing and working out. He added that he enjoyed basketball and baseball but loves football. Hensley credited God for his success.
“I think the big influence for me first is God,” Hensley said. “I put a lot of trust in Him. And my dad and mom, especially my dad for pushing me always to be better and work hard. I pride myself with those morals and I thank him for turning me into the man I am.”
Hensley, who has played football since first grade, said his dad watched football film with him and picked apart the tendencies of opponents. He also said his grandparents influenced him to be the best he could be.
Muskingum, located in New Concord, Ohio, is a small school by college standards, but huge compared to Green, a Division VII team which often fielded football squads of about 20 players. The Muskies, 3-7 overall in 2019, compete in the NCAA Division III Ohio Athletic Conference, which includes Baldwin-Wallace, Capital, John Carroll, Heidelberg, Marietta, Mount Union, Ohio Northern, Otterbein and Wilmington.
Henlsey said he considered some of those schools, as well as some in NAIA, but felt comfortable with Muskingum’s combination of academics, athletics, coaches and campus.
“I’m really just excited to get up to campus and build this brotherhood with my teammates,” Hensley said. “I’m ready to get work in and hopefully have some really good seasons. I think all the commits coming in are on the same page and ready to win some games. None of us takes losing lightly.”