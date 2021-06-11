HUNTINGTON -- Ava Jenkins of Green High School is the Southern Ohio Conference Division I softball player of the year.
Emily Estep and Kelsie Gothard of Symmes Valley made the All-SOC first team. The Vikings standouts were joined on the squad Claire Dettwiller, Isabel Cassidy and Gwen Sparks of league champion Portsmouth Notre Dame, Megan Bazler and Preslee Lutz of Portsmouth Clay, Madelyn Lawson of New Boston, Mea Henderson of Western-Pike and Mia Caldwell of Sciotoville East.
The second team featured Symmes Valley's Kylee Thompson and Green's Kasey Kimbler, as well as Ava Hassel and Annie Dettwiller of Portsmouth Notre Dame, Shaley Munion and Kat Cochran of Portsmouth Clay, Cassie Williams of New Boston, Morgan Whitley of Western-Pike and Peyton Johnson of Sciotoville East.
Sparks was named pitcher of the year and Symmes Valley's Odie Estep coach of the year.
In SOC Division II, Wheelersburg dominated the selections. Pirates Boo Sturgill, Rylie Hughes and Macee Eaton made the first team. Eaton is the player of the year and Teresa Ruby coach of the year. Sydney McDermott of Portsmouth West is the pitcher of the year.
Also on the first team is Gwen Messer and Emma Bailey of South Webster, Zoiee Smith and Suzzy Wall of Waverly, Andi Blevins of Minford, Jaclyn Burchett of Northwest, Kailey Adkins of Oak Hill, Andee Lester of Eastern-Pike and Emilie Johnson of Lucasville Valley.
The second team included Andi Jo Howard and Haley Myers of Wheelersburg, Bri Claxon and Skylar Zimmerman of South Webster, Abie Marshall of Waverly, Kate Rollins of Portsmouth West, Mackenzie Koverman of Minford, Alexia Throckmorton of Northwest, Brenna Davis of Oak Hill, Chloe Dixon of Eastern-Pike and Taylor Cunningham of Lucasville Valley.