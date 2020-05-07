LLOYD, Kentucky — Greenup County’s Lauren Hannah possesses an array of talents.
The Kentucky Christian University track and field recruit is a standout in the shot put and discus throws, ranked fifth in the state in saves as the Musketeers’ soccer goal keeper and averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for Greenup County’s girls basketball team.
She also features another, more unusual, talent.
“I think there are several things that are quirky about me, but I think the coolest and most unique is that I can blow spit bubbles,” Hannah said, with a laugh. “Like off my tongue bubbles that float. It totally grosses out my family and teammates, but they know it’s super cool.”
KCU is more interested in her track talents. Hannah has thrown the discus 108 feet, 3 inches, good for seventh in Class AA in the Kentucky state meet last year, and the shot put 32-6.25, which ranked eighth in the state meet. Hannah holds school records in both those events. In United States Track and Field Association meets, Hannah has flung the hammer 62-8 and the javelin 52-9.
Active in her church youth group, Hannah said going to a Christian college is important to her. She also is familiar with KCU, located in Grayson, a mere 28 miles from Greenup County High School.
Hannah chose Kentucky Christian over the University of Pikeville. She also considered Midway, Georgetown, Transylvania, Alice Lloyd, Centre and Muskingum.
“At KCU I can get most of my college paid for and be surrounded with people I know and love,” Hannah said. “I know several people on the throwing team there and will even have my coach, Todd Eastham, who has helped me get to where I am.”
Eastham formerly coached at Greenup County and now is an assistant at KCU.
“Todd has been a big influence on me,” Hannah said. “He’s always pushing me to do better and telling me I have what it takes. Freshman year I remember him telling me he couldn’t wait for the colleges to start contacting me and here I am now.”
COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of spring sports, leaving Hannah disappointed she didn’t receive another chance at the state tournament or to better her records. She said she’s been working out with weights and a shot put at home. The quarantine has limited her church activities, too, as her youth group hikes, camps and participates in other outdoor activities. She said the group is meeting via the Zoom app until the OK is given to resume normal church services.
“I wouldn’t be able to accomplish anything without God,” Hannah said. “He has been my No. 1 supporter since day one.”
Hannah has participated in track just four years. She said she plans to major in biology with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.