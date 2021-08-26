LLOYD, Ky. — Greenup County assistant football coach Jamie Kennedy died Wednesday after a bout with COVID-19.
Kennedy, 49, was quarantined because of the virus, which has hit the Greenup County school district hard. Superintendent Traysea Moresea shut down schools Thursday and Friday because about 400 students were quarantined.
“He was a very good man,” Moresea said of Kennedy. “He had a knack for noticing students who needed a little extra help and making sure counselors knew that kids needed help. He was a very good communicator and really rooted for the underdog.”
Moresea said counselors and mental health specialists will be at Greenup County High School on Friday for students who want help dealing with Kennedy’s death.
Reaction was shock and sadness at the news of Kennedy’s passing.
“Coach K was one of the best I’ve ever seen at relating to high school athletes, and every kid he coached loved him,” former Greenup County head coach and current Russell quarterbacks coach Scott Grizzle said. “He will be greatly missed.”
Musketeers wide receiver Brayden Craycraft said he will miss Kennedy.
“Devastated is an understatement,” Craycraft said. “Coach K was one of the greats and will forever be missed.”
Greenup County defensive line coach Scott Pollock Jr. said he was stunned.
“Greenup County High School lost one of the finest educators I’ve ever known,” Pollock said. “My heart is broken for Momma K and her children. My heart is broken for our team and our school.”
Before coming to Greenup County, Kennedy coached 10 seasons at Johnson Central, helping the Golden Eagles to a 2016 state championship.
Marion County (Kentucky) head football coach Rob Reader also reportedly died from COVID-19 this week.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
