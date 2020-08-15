LLOYD, Ky. — A Greenup County High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea confirmed Friday in a letter to parents that a volleyball player reported a positive test but didn’t show symptoms of the virus.
“They have not practiced since Monday and, of course, all protocols were in place at every practice,” Moresea said. “We learned of the positive Friday afternoon.”
Moresea said the following actions will be taken:
- Contact all student-athletes that might have been in recent contact with the infected person.
- Submit to contact tracing by the Greenup County Health Department, which will contact all student-athletes who might have been exposed.
- The impacted program will suspend practice for 14 days. All participants must be cleared by the Health Department before workouts will resume.
- The student-athlete will remain in the care of a physician and won’t return until cleared by the Health Department.
- The team will be advised to follow Health Department guidelines, which might include self-isolating or testing.
- All athletic facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in addition to regular cleaning procedures.
“We send prayers for those impacted, and appreciate the continued support for our kids,” Moresea said.
Greenup County is the latest local school system affected by COVID-19. Cabell Midland, Ironton, Northwest, Portsmouth, Russell, Sissonville, South Point and Symmes Valley have reported positive tests this summer.