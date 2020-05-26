LLOYD, Ky. — Few high schools are fortunate enough to have a former college coach on staff.
Greenup County boys basketball hired a coach who has headed two college programs. Steve Barker spent 18 years at Brewton-Parker College and five at LaGrange College — both located in Georgia — before returning to the high school ranks. Barker most recently was head coach at his alma mater, Owensboro Apollo, before resigning in early March. On May 19, he was hired to coach the Musketeers.
Barker, 60, is Greenup County's 10th head coach in 15 seasons. He replaces Rob Amis, now head coach at Pike Central. Barker takes over a program that graduated six seniors, including the state's leading rebounder, Rodrell Dryden, from a 21-10 team.
in 2018, Barker led Apollo to the 3rd Region championship and a spot in the Sweet 16. The Eagles lost eight seniors from that squad and went 3-25 in 2018-19 and 5-25 in 2019-20. Barker went 73-104 at Apollo, with his best record being 22-7 in 2016-17. He also coached five seasons at McLean County.
Twice Barker was named the 3rd Region coach of the year and in 2015 guided Apollo to a 61-55 victory over eventual state champion Owensboro in the 9th District tournament championship game.
Barker was a senior on Apollo's 35-0 team in 1978. He went on to star at Samford University, where he became the program's all-time leading scorer.
Barker said his offensive style is exciting and fast, while his defense will be about 80 percent man-to-man, with different zones mixed in.
Barker's son, Beau, a rising sophomore, appeared in 11 games for Apollo last season and will join the Musketeers next season.