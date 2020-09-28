Essential reporting in volatile times.

LLOYD, Ky. — Greenup County High School’s boys soccer team has been shut down after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Musketeers will suspend activities for 14 days or until all participants are cleared by the Greenup County Health Department.

Superintendent Traysea Moresea said the infected student-athlete will remain under a physicians’ care and not return to school until cleared. She added that all student-athletes who might have come in contact with the player will be contacted as part of contact tracing conducted by the health department.

“We share this with full transparency so that our community may understand the seriousness of the virus,” Moresea said. “We send prayers to those impacted and appreciate the continued support for our kids.”

If advised to do so, the team will practice self isolation and/or testing.

Greenup County(7-3-1) last played on Sept. 22, losing 5-0 at Rock Hill. The Musketeers’ game Monday at West Carter was canceled. Moresea said all athletic facilities will be “thoroughly cleaned and sanitized in addition to regular cleaning procedures.”

This is the second time in six weeks a Greenup County student-athlete has test positive for the virus. In August the Musketeers volleyball program was temporarily suspended after a player returned a positive test.

