LLOYD, Ky. — Greenup County High School’s boys basketball team apparently will enter Tuesday’s district tournament without its coach and one of its better players.
Musketeers coach Robert Amis and assistant coach Jeff Large were suspended for the remainder of the season and senior guard Rodrell Dryden was ruled ineligible.
Greenup County Schools Superintendent Traysea Moresea announced the moves on Friday night. She said the sanctions are the result of a Kentucky High School Athletic Association report the school received Feb. 20. The suspensions are internal. The KHSAA could opt for further sanctions.
In a release obtained by the Ashland Daily Independent, Moresea wrote that the moves were necessary.
“These decisions were made to protect the overall Greenup County athletic program,” Moresea said in the release. “Our main concern is for our student-athletes who have worked hard to reach their personal goals. We will continue to show our resolve to do things correctly on behalf of our students, coaches and the entire GC community throughout this process.”
In a letter to Amos, Moresea wrote that Amos “allowed a student-athlete to complete in violation of Bylaw 6, Section 3d) (3) and 4)”, which deal with student-athletes who participate in AAU basketball, then transfer to a school where their AAU coach is employed, the player is ineligible. Moresea also wrote that “overwhelming evidence” existed that the player’s family did not meet residency requirements for him to be eligible.
Amis said Dryden, a transfer from Woodford County, enrolled at Greenup County more two weeks before Large was hired as an assistant. Dryden averaged 19 points and 15.3 rebounds per game this season to help the Musketeers to a 21-9 record heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. 63rd District home semifinal game vs. Lewis County (14-15).
In a letter to Greenup County fans, Moresea wrote that a “neighboring district requested the KHSAA to investigate the eligibility of an athlete. KHSAA obliged and spent quite a bit of time on this investigation.”
Amis said the KHSAA ruled Dryden eligible in October before the start of basketball practice and that the school had confirmed residency requirements for Dryden and his mother.
Assistant Mike Raby is serving as head coach.