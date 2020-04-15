LLOYD, Ky. — Drew Stultz likes to win championships.
The Greenup County High School golf star couldn’t have picked a much better place than Transylvania University to do so. The Pioneers have won 13 consecutive Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships. Stultz hopes to help them win four more after committing to play there.
“I’d like to thank coach (Brian) Lane for giving me this opportunity,” Stultz said. “I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Musketeer standout posted a stroke average of 71.4 last season. He joins a program that featured three seniors this season.
Stultz is highly decorated. As s sophomore, he won two Kentucky PGA Junior tournaments, shooting 73 to win at Bellefonte Country Club, and 72 for a victory at Hidden Cove. As a junior, Stultz shot 73 to win the Players Series tournament at Bellefonte.
Stultz played in several national events as a junior, finishing 10th in the Summer College Prep Series at the University of Kentucky and the South Florida Open, as well as 13th at the Tampa Bay Junior Open. This season, he finished 11th in the Palm Beach Junior Open.
Stultz helped Greenup County to the state tournament last season and was the only golfer from northeastern Kentucky to make it to the second round. He finished with an 87.
Transylvania competes at the NCAA Division III level.