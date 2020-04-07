LLOYD, Ky. — Rodrell Dryden said his former coach provided all the motivation he needed to play college basketball.
The Greenup County High School star then played at Paul Laurence Dunbar High in Lexington, Kentucky. Dryden said the coach there told him he'd never play beyond high school.
On Monday, Dryden committed to Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana. The 6-foot-6 senior forward chose the Cavaliers over several other junior college offers.
"When I was a sophomore, my head coach told me I wasn't going to play college basketball," Dryden said. "I love the game of basketball and I was going to quit because he basically told me I was wasting my time and never getting better."
Dryden's mother, though, encouraged her son to continue playing.
"My mom is the reason I'm where I am today," Dryden said. "She told me not to quit, and I didn't. I kept grinding, getting up before school at 5:30 and going to the gym, then going to school."
After transferring to Greenup County and leading the state in rebounding with 15.3 per game to go with 19 points per contest, 20 offers rolled in.
"God is good," Dryden said, adding that the chance to play in junior college is answered prayer. "God is amazing and he's blessed me to be the first person in the family to play a college sport.
"I definitely prayed and kept praying because I didn't know where to go, but for some reason I felt that Bossier was a good place to go. God had something to do with that."
In Dryden, Bossier Parish is getting an outstanding leaper. He won the state rebounding title by more than 1.0 per game. He also is strong in transition, running the floor and showing quickness.
"I think I just get more explosive when I see the ball come off the rim," Dryden said. "I get personal and I want to get every rebound possible. especially on defense."
Dryden said he plans to transfer to a four-year college after two seasons at Bossier Parish, where he said he had no connections until former Musketeers coach Robert Amis introduced him to friend and Cavaliers coach John Anglin, who was an assistant at UTEP, Louisiana-Monroe and LSU-Shreveport.
"I love the head coach there," Dryden said.