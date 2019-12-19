GREENUP, Ky. — Classes at Greenup County High School were canceled on Wednesday due to high water in the area, but that didn’t stop some of the teammates and classmates from coming out to see one of their own sign on with Marshall.
Musketeers quarterback Eli Sammons signed his National Letter of Intent to accept the scholarship offer from Marshall in the high school gymnasium despite only school staff being on duty.
Media, fans and Sammons’ friends all gathered in the bleachers as his father Tony, mother Roxanne and younger brothers Mason and Tyson sat beside him at a table as he signed the letter.
“I’ve been around high school football in this area for a long time, obviously played quarterback in this area, and studied a lot of the various quarterbacks that have come through here the last 20 years and I’m telling you right now he’s the best I’ve ever seen, hands down,” said Greenup County head coach Scott Grizzle, whose first year at the Class 3A school was Sammons’ freshman year.
Grizzle thanked Tony and Roxanne Sammons for “trusting” him to coach their son for the past three years and said Eli showed glimpses of what was to come the first time he took the field as a freshman.
Sammons made his first start in the final game of the regular season, leading the Musketeers to a win over Boyd County before winning a playoff game the following week against Harrison County.
Over his career, according to Grizzle, Sammons had 83 touchdown passes, a number that tied him with Grizzle, who quarterbacked the Raceland Rams. Sammons passed for 7,635 passing yards and 19 wins, the most ever by a Greenup County QB.
Sammons said he’s eager to get started with Marshall. He will graduate on Friday, which will allow him to enroll at Marshall for the winter/spring semester.
“We’ll see how it goes, but I’m going to grind it out and get to work,” said Sammons of possibly playing this spring. “I’m just going to take it a day at a time.”
Sammons has eyed a career at Marshall since he was a young boy and spent much time at an area hospital due to a childhood illness. There he got to meet Marshall football players and coaches, who left a lasting impression.
Sammons plans to major in medical and health science, though what he plans beyond college is unknown as of yet.
Grizzle said Marshall recruited Sammons aggressively and added that Thundering Herd offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey offered him a scholarship after his junior season.
“I feel like Marshall is a perfect fit for Eli and I know he’ll have a ton of support from our local community,” Grizzle said.
Marshall head coach Doc Holliday posted on social media that Sammons was one of eight early enrollees among the incoming class.