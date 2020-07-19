ONA — The Greg Chandler Frame and Body Championship Opener got off to an exciting start on Saturday evening with 68 cars from four different states venturing to Ona Speedway for competition.
The Legends Car division featured the wildest race of the night with Cameron Gue avoiding trouble in a wreck-filled event to earn his first win in only his second race.
Just three laps in, Jeremy Fisher and Jerry Graley spun out, sending them to the back of the field. On lap 14, Jerry Inbody and Chase Malone also crashed in front of the entire field and were knocked out of contention.
Josh Artis took the 20-lap Modified feature after a wreck at the start of the race sent two cars into the guard rail.
In the Sport Mod feature, Marty Powers led from start-to-finish taking the 15-lap event by outpacing Justin Shanteau and Chris Smith.
The Late Model feature saw Mooresville, North Carolina, driver Jerick Johnson — a former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver — take the checkered flag ahead of Shane Koontz.
The Crazy Compact feature saw youngster Preston Hysell jump out early, only to give up the lead when his car sputtered on a restart. From there, Thomas Bailey battled past Donna Bush to take his third feature win in a row.
In the Classic Car feature, Will Hass overcame being spun out with one lap to go to take the lead on a green-white-checkered restart to earn his second straight win.
The 25-lap Hobby Stock feature, Jason Salmons took the lead at the start and won by a car length over Kenny Chapman.
In the U Car feature, Keith Watson took the lead early and distanced himself from the field. Michael Hughart finished second.