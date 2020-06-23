Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Greg Hawkins was excellent at putting the ball in the hole in basketball and apparently he is nearly as good in golf.

Former Huntington High School and North Carolina State University basketball star Hawkins, residing in Westport, Connecticut, recorded two holes in one last week.

The first happened June 15th at Long Shore Golf Course in Westport, Connecticut. Hawkins aced the par-3, 153-yard 11th hole.

He used a hybrid club. Witnesses were Sandra Sartorelli, John Canning and Linda Richey.

On June 17th, Hawkins aced the seventh hole at Fairfield Wheeler Golf Course in Fairfield, Connecticut.

He used a 5 wood on the 178-yard, par-3 hole.

Witnesses were Jim Herre and John Ferris.

