HURRICANE, W.Va. – It took a bulldog to stop a wolf.
Hurricane senior pitcher Owen Gress pitched a complete game one-hitter on Tuesday at Lola Meeks Field to give the Redskins a 7-1 victory at home over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
HURRICANE, W.Va. – It took a bulldog to stop a wolf.
Hurricane senior pitcher Owen Gress pitched a complete game one-hitter on Tuesday at Lola Meeks Field to give the Redskins a 7-1 victory at home over previously unbeaten Spring Valley.
Gress tossed 96 pitches in just his second start this spring to earn his first win of the season and improve the Redskins to 5-2 on the season.
“Owen was a bulldog,” Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said. “There’s an inner toughness there. We’re glad he’s on our side.”
Sutphin said he never considered pulling Gress when his starting pitcher ran into trouble in the fifth inning.
After Hurricane took a 7-0 lead with a five-run bottom of the fourth, Gress walked the first two hitters he faced, then hit the third.
With the bases loaded and nobody out, Gress said he didn’t panic.
“I knew my defense was behind me and they can make plays, so I just kept attacking them,” Gress said.
The fourth batter of the inning, Ethan Fraley, provided Spring Valley’s only run. Fraley’s fly ball to center field was deep enough to score courtesy runner Gabe Dixon to get the Timberwolves on the scoreboard.
Gress’ faith in his defense proved to be well-placed, however.
The throw back into the infield from Braden Sloan prevented the runner on second base from advancing on the sacrifice fly.
Hurricane catcher Caden Johnson picked off Liam McGuire at first for the second out and Gress struck out Cole Ferguson to end the threat.
The fifth inning remained the only frame in which Spring Valley advanced a runner beyond first base.
A fourth-inning single from Grant Shumaker proved to be the Timberwolves’ lone hit in the game.
“We hit a lot of balls straight into the ground,” Spring Valley coach Austin Pratt said. “They’re going to make those plays.”
Pratt said he liked the Timberwolves' aggressiveness at the plate and didn’t want to hold his hitters back from attacking a perennial state baseball power. Unfortunately, for Spring Valley that strategy played into the hands of Gress.
“I expected it,” Gress said. “I’m known for throwing my strikes, so every team is going to try and give me their best.”
While the Timberwolves struggled at the plate, Hurricane put together five hits and took advantage of eight walks issued by three Spring Valley pitchers.
Bases-loaded walks to Jayden Lester and Gress in the third inning broke a scoreless tie.
Hurricane loaded the bases again in the fourth and Lester’s two-run double gave the Redskins an insurmountable lead.
Spring Valley fell to 7-1 on the season and will play again on Friday at South Charleston.
Hurricane will take on St. Albans on Wednesday.
SPRING VALLEY 000 010 0 – 1 1 0
HURRICANE 002 500 x – 7 5 0
Stratton, Dyer (4), Robertson (4) and Smith. Gress and Johnson
Hitting: (SV) Shumaker 1-3, Fraley 0-2 RBI; (H) Lester 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Sloan 1-3 2B 3 RBI.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.