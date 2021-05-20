SEAMAN, Ohio -- Travis Grim pitched a one-hitter as Chesapeake upset North Adams 2-1 in a Division III high school baseball sectional tournament semifinal Wednesday.
Grim struck out three. He also scored a run in the second inning. After Grim walked, Devin Stevens singled. Nate Wright then reached on an error that scored two runs.
The Green Devils scored in the third when R.J. Taylor grounded out to plate Easton Daulton. Grim, though, set down 13 of the final 16 batters to give the Panthers the victory and send them to the sectional title game at noon Saturday at Eastern-Brown.
CHESAPEAKE 020 000 0 -- 2 4 1
NORTH ADAMS 001 000 0 -- 1 1 1
Grim and Blankenship; Rothwell and Taylor.
WAYNE 21, SISSONVILLE 10: Chase Jackson went 5 for 5 with two doubles and three runs batted in to help the Pioneers clobber the host Indians (15-3).
Ethan Blatt smashed a grand slam for Wayne (7-11). Brayden Queen went 3 for 4 with two doubles and five RBI. Cole Kiley went 5 for 5 and knocked in two. Dylan Griffith went 4 for 4 with three RBI for Sissonville. Isaiah Ramsey was 2 for 4.
POINT PLEASANT 6, RIPLEY 2: Isaac Craddock pitched the homestanding Big Blacks (14-5) to a win over the Vikings. Hunter Bush and Wyatt Wilson each smacked two hits. Gage Songer had three hits for Ripley.
MEIGS 11, NELSONVILLE-YORK 4: Ethan Stewart whiffed 10 as the Marauders (13-8) overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the host Buckeyes. Stewart also went 2 for 5.
WILLIAMSTOWN 7, WAHAMA 3: Leewood Molessa fanned 12 as the host Yellow Jackets (9-7) topped the White Falcons (6-9). Brady Ankrom, Chase Barkley and Ethan Holbert had two hits apiece for Williamstown. Ankron drove in two.
Softball
IRONTON 4, ALEXANDER 0: Keegan Moore struck out 13 to lead the Fighting Tigers (25-4) to a shutout of the visiting Spartans (11-11) in a Division III district semifinal. Ironton will take on Adena, which beat Minford 5-2, for the district championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Moore doubled home Braylin Wallace in the first inning for the game-winning run. Kylie Miller singled in Katelyn Moore in the fifth to make it 2-0. Bella Sorbilli hit a two-run home run in the sixth to set the score.
Jadyn Mace went 2 for 3 for Alexander.
ALEXANDER 000 000 0 -- 0 4 0
IRONTON 100 012 x -- 4 7 1
Casto and Scurlock; Moore and Brammer.
Hitting: (A) Mace 2-3; (I) Moore 2B, Sorbilli HR 2 RBI.
PORTSMOUTH 5, COAL GROVE 2: The host Trojans jumped to a 4-0 lead and held on to beat the Hornets in a Division III district semifinal.
Olivia Dickerson singled to score Olivia Ramey, then Katie Born drove in Madison Perry for a 2-0 lead in the first inning. In the third, winning pitcher Dickerson drove in Perry, and Dickerson scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Coal Grove pulled within 4-1 in the fifth when Katie Deeds scored on Addi Dillow's double. Jaidyn Griffith's homer in the sixth made it 4-2, but Portsmouth set the score when Emily Cheatham singled in Sydney Johnson.
Griffith went 3 for 3 and Dillow 2 for 4. Cheatham was 3 for 4 and Dickerson 2 for 3.
COAL GROVE 000 011 0 -- 2 7 1
PORTSMOUTH 202 001 x -- 5 9 1
Murphy, Travis (4) and Griffith; Phillips, Dickerson (4) and Perry.
Hitting: (CG) Griffith 3-3 HR, Dillow 2-4 2B; (P) Cheatham 3-4, Dickerson 2-3 2 RBI.
GREENUP COUNTY 15, EAST CARTER 11: Zoey Keeton went 4 for 5 with a homer and five runs batted in as the Musketeers (15-5) defeated the Raiders (16-8) in Lloyd, Kentucky.
Launa Ratcliff went 4 for 4 with two RBI for Greenup County. Skyler Lawrence was 3 for 5. Emma Boggs was 2 for 4 with a home run. Shae Moore homered and drove in two.
Track
RUSSELL INVITATIONAL: The Red Devils boys won their own meet in Flatwoods, Kentucky, edging Ashland by 16.5 points. The Kittens, however, won the girls title.
Russell's boys finished with 136 points. Ashland had 119.5, followed by Raceland with 113, West Carter 80.5, Greenup County 77, Boyd County 73 and East Carter 67. Ashland's girls totals 149 points. Boyd County was second with 114, followed by Russell with 93, Raceland with 89, East Carter with 71.5, West Carter with 57.5, Greenup County with 51, Fairview with 10 and Rose Hill Christian with 0.
Ashland's Lillian Sebastian took high-point honors with victories in the 100 in 12.68 and 200 in 26.41, as well as second-place finishes in the 400 and 4x400 relay. Raceland's Will Nichols was high point for the boys, winning the long jump with a leap of 20-4 and high jump, going 5-6. Nichols was second in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 200.