HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball ran the gamut of variations of college basketball this week.
On Akron, it seemed as if any time a player got touched, there was a foul called, which limited the flow of an otherwise high-scoring affair during the Thundering Herd’s 88-86 loss.
Such was seen with a ticky-tack foul called on a rebound attempt with three seconds left that proved to be the difference for Akron.
Three days later, Marshall found itself in the exact opposite of circumstances against Duquesne.
Fouls were at a premium and bodies were flying all over the court as the Herd and Dukes duked it out at Cam Henderson Center.
“It’s a physical game,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said. “Basketball, it’s not always a finesse game. It’s definitely a physical game.”
Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot knew Marshall’s scouting report well and he wanted his players to challenge Marshall physically in hopes of knocking them off their rhythmic offense.
For about 25 minutes, that worked as Duquesne ran out to a 17-point lead and bodied Marshall’s guards out front, which did not allow for flow or motion for the Herd offensive attack.
Despite the frustrations and lack of shots falling, Marshall continued to fight.
“We were down seven and 0 for 15 in threes,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Normally, we’d be down 20 to 25 points.”
Marshall’s fight through the adversity led to a win as things turned around and shots started to fall — the biggest coming from Andrew Taylor with 10 seconds left to lift the team to a 72-71 win.
Afterwards, the celebration wasn’t just about the win. It was about the way the Herd won.
It was a gritty, ugly, physical game that was outside of what Marshall likes to do offensively.
But in the end, it was a win, and Saturday’s ugly win felt much better than Wednesday’s pretty loss.
Kinsey said it also established a mentality for when teams try to bully the Herd around.
“We don’t back down,” Kinsey said. “A lot of teams might test us and think that we’re soft. That might be the running joke, but hey, we pulled out the win.”
D’Antoni said the Herd’s scrappy nature is one that all fans can get behind.
“These guys fought,” D’Antoni said. “If you can’t enjoy watching these guys play, you don’t enjoy basketball because they gave you their heart. That’s all you can ask for.”
Kinsey said that efforts like Saturday are pivotal for this team — especially considering the run of competition the Herd will see over the next few weeks.
Against that schedule, only the strong will survive.
“I think we’re a strong team,” Kinsey said. “I think we’re strong physically, but the most important thing is being strong mentally. You can have all the strength in the world, but if you’re not strong mentally and can fight through that, none of that is going to matter.”