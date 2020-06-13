WESTWOOD, Ky. — Scott Grizzle is happy at Fairview High School, just not so much with the way he wound up there.
Grizzle, head coach at Greenup County the last four seasons, resigned in January to become head coach at Hazard. On June 5, however, the Raceland, Kentucky, native resigned his new position to return to northeastern Kentucky for “personal reasons.” Grizzle joined the staff of new Fairview coach Daniel Armstrong, his defensive coordinator from 2015 through 2018 at Greenup County.
“I’m excited for coach Grizz to be coming to Westwood,” Armstrong said.
Grizzle said he’s thankful for the opportunity to coach with the Eagles, although leaving perennial power Hazard wasn’t easy.
“It’s been all sorts of a range of emotions,” Grizzle said. “Scary, frustrating, disappointing. You hate to be a leader of young men and student-athletes and then have to go back on your word.”
Grizzle described his resignation from Hazard as gut-wrenching, and the ensuing days have been trying. He didn’t make the move flippantly. Now, he looks forward.
Grizzle praised Armstrong for his dedication and hard work. He said Fairview’s future is bright in part because of Armstrong.
Armstrong returned the compliments, emphasizing that he and Grizzle work well together and that his former boss is an outstanding addition to a strong coaching staff.
Grizzle knows winning. He is a member of Raceland’s Hall of Fame. He went 23-22 at Greenup County, going 7-5, 6-5, 6-5 and 4-7 in four years. Coaches with three consecutive winning seasons with the Musketeers are rare.
Grizzle also helped develop Eli Sammons, the all-time leading passer in northeastern Kentucky high school football history. Sammons now plays at Marshall University.
Grizzle said he is grateful to have a job — he teaches reading — and that he looks forward to getting underway.
“I’m thankful for Fairview offering me a position,” Grizzle said.