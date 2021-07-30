HUNTINGTON — The look of Marshall’s men’s basketball team is changing.
With veteran point guard Jarrod West moving on to Louisville, the ball will be in the hands of junior guard Andrew Taylor more, which brings an added importance to the summer for the Corbin, Kentucky, native.
Taylor said that while the summer is geared toward building chemistry, it also provides opportunity for individual growth, too.
“It gives you a chance to relax, but still put in work while trying new things — maybe something you aren’t used to doing in the regular season,” Taylor said.
“That’s my focus in the off-season.”
While the grind hasn’t officially started, Taylor said that transitioning from a younger guard to the veteran that everyone is looking to has changed his mindset and added responsibility as he gets set for the 2021-22 season.
“You almost treat it like a job,” Taylor said. “It’s a very fun job, but you have to treat it like that because these younger dudes are looking up to you and you want them to follow in the right footsteps.
“Now, I’m focused on being that dude that comes in every day ready to work, regardless of what else is going on. You have to show up 15, 20, 30 minutes early and do your thing to lead by example.”
Consistency is one key focus for Taylor, who averaged 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals last season.
All of those numbers were within the top-25 in Conference USA, making Taylor one of the most versatile and complete players to return to the league for next season.
Taylor said there is still plenty for him to improve on — especially from a primary ball-handler perspective — that will enable him to lead the offense seamlessly, which will help the team achieve the tempo at which they want to perform and execute.
Taylor said he’s spent much of the offseason working on his play off the pick-and-roll, fine-tuning such skills as pass placement to enable quick shots in the flow of the offense.
Taylor said his vision and recognition with the short roll was one area that he’s really honing in on as the new season approaches.
In addition to Taylor growing into his role as a leader, he said the entire team looks different physically, too, which has shown itself in the summer sessions.
Taylor pointed out guys like forwards Obinna Anochili-Killen and Darius George, along with leading scorer Taevion Kinsey as players who have added weight to their build, which has resulted in improved athleticism and explosiveness in the summer sessions.
The 6-3 guard even joked that teams may not recognize the Herd when they walk in to the gym this season, as opposed to last year.
“The past two years when we’d go on the road, we’d get called little kids, I guess you could say,” Taylor said. “It’s going to feel really good, especially if we can keep progressing like Obinna and some of these dudes who have put on good weight.
“It’s going to be fun to look like grown men instead of little boys.”