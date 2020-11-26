HUNTINGTON - Marshall's men's basketball team did not have Arkansas State on its radar for the 2020-21 season coming into the opening week of the season.
Once the Red Wolves replaced Tennessee State as a Marshall opponent this week, though, the Herd staff hoped to gain more information by seeing them live against Coppin State as part of Marshall's multi-team event on Thursday.
That, too, fell through, leaving the staff scrambling to find what information that they could on the Red Wolves.
"This is going to be wild," Marshall coach Dan D'Antoni said. "I guess this is how it's going to be, though. This is what it's like in the COVID world."
As Marshall and Arkansas State meet up in the unlikely season opener for both at 4 p.m. on Friday, it will be a matchup of teams with solid guard play.
Arkansas State was chosen to finish 10th in the 12-team Sun Belt Conference, largely in part due to a lack of experience and frontcourt presence.
However, the Red Wolves return two preseason all-conference selections at guard in Marquis Eaton and Caleb Fields.
Eaton, a 6-2, 200-pound senior, returns after averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for Arkansas State last season. Much of his damage came from the outside where he was a 38 percent 3-point shooter. He was a second-team all-Sun Belt preseason selection.
Fields, 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore, averaged 11.1 points and led the team with 3.6 assists last season - good enough to earn him a third-place nomination on the preseason all-Sun Belt team.
Those two players will look to match Marshall's top-scoring tandem of Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West, who were both named to the 2020-21 Conference USA Preseason Team.
Kinsey led Marshall with 16.4 points per game while West added 14.2 points per game. Both players averaged just over four assists per game as well.
While the guard battle will be fun to watch, Marshall's biggest key to the contest could be its play from the frontcourt.
The Red Wolves' lone returning player with experience is forward Antwon Jackson, who averaged 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 32 games last season.
With Marshall having experienced forwards such as seniors Jannson Williams and Darius George back, along with newcomer Obinna Anochili-Killen, whom D'Antoni has been impressed with, it is expected that the Herd will look to utilize its length in the matchup.
West said Williams is one guy he's especially excited to see in action, given how strong his play was in the preseason leading up to the game.
"Jannson is doing a great job," West said. "He ended the season really strong last year and I think he's carrying it over so far. I'm really excited to see him because he's been locked in mentally, he's been shooting the ball great, protecting the rim, rebounding well and he's been doing a lot of the little things, too, so I'm really excited to see him play."
The matchup is also one of two teams who were headed in opposite directions to end the 2019-20 season despite finishing with similar records.
Marshall finished at 17-15 overall last season, but won five of its last six games and seven of its last nine.
Arkansas State finished at 16-16 overall, but dropped nine of its last 10 with eight of those coming by 10 points or less.