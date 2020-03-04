HUNTINGTON — Despite recent success, there has been a disturbing trend for Marshall University’s men’s basketball team the past few games.
Marshall has been dominated in rebounding, which has led to additional opportunities for the opposition — an aspect the team will look to figure out as the Thundering Herd hosts Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center.
The last five games, Marshall opponents are out-rebounding the Herd by an 11.2 per-game margin with an average of 16 offensive rebounds. Even though the Herd has largely been able to overcome those second chances for its opponents, it certainly isn’t making life as easy as it could be.
Many immediately look to a team’s interior play when rebounding is an issue, but in this case, it is the guards who feel that they need to step up their play in several areas to aid the Herd in shoring up its rebounding deficiencies.
Rebounding has become a big problem for the Herd, but it is not a “bigs” problem as Marshall guards Jarrod West and Andrew Taylor spoke of.
“When the shot goes up, all five of us have to know where our man is and box out our guy,” West said. “When you’re watching the ball, you don’t know where your man is and they just fly in and get the rebound or we get in bad position. If we just know where our man is and make the effort to really box out, that will limit our rebounding problems tremendously.”
Considering that Marshall has Iran Bennett at 6-10 and Goran Miladinovic at 7-foot, along with 6-9 presences Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams, Marshall’s rebounding problems are a bit of a surprise.
Taylor spoke of those issues and pointed at the guards as the key to Marshall turning its rebounding issues around.
“When you’re a small guard looking in there, you expect Iran or somebody to grab it, but I’ve got to take responsibility on my part and go grab it,” Taylor said. “I’ve got to be first in. Those guys can’t be there every time. Especially with the way the game is played today with these long 3s, the ball is bouncing all the way back to us. We’ve got to be ready.”
Taylor’s assertion that the guards have to be more effective as rebounders carries weight. During the last five games, there was one game in which the Herd won the rebounding battle — the 71-61 win over UTEP. In that contest, Marshall’s trio of Taylor, West and Taevion Kinsey combined for 15 rebounds, which was pivotal on the defensive end to stabilize the rebounding aspect for the Herd. UTEP had just five second-chance points as a result.
In addition to the guards being active rebounders, West said the defensive play of the guards also plays a large part in the success of the team’s rebounding. When Marshall’s guards stay in front of the opposition, there is less need for the bigs to help off of their man, which keeps them in position to secure rebounds.
That is an aspect West said the Herd is homing in on against a Florida Atlantic team with three solid guards.
“I feel like we would help our bigs out rebounding if we did a better job of containing dribble penetration to where they didn’t have to help as much and get them out of position,” West said. “We really can make an impact from a defensive rebounding standpoint — whether or not we get the rebound — if we just contain our man.”
Taylor said that when it comes down to it, rebounding has been the difference in victories and several of Marshall’s close losses — especially in key situations.
“Rebounding is definitely a big key,” Taylor said. “With our size, we should be up there in rebounds against any team in our conference. There’s no excuses for us to lose the rebounding war.”