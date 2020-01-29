SOUTH POINT — South Point’s Chance Gunther paid tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant on Tuesday night when the Pointers met Ironton at the South Point gym.
Gunther first checked with coach Travis Wise to see if he could wear No. 24, one of the two numbers Bryant wore during his career. Wise approved and Gunther’s teammate Braxton Horn and he switched. Horn wore No. 3.
Gunther then put on a shooting clinic in the middle two periods, scoring 23 of his game-high 27 points as the Pointers edged Ironton, 46-43. Bryant spent 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, then retired in 2016. Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning outside Los Angeles in foggy conditions. Bryant was 41.
“A tribute to Kobe,” Gunther said. “He had to be my favorite player since I was a little kid. I watched Kobe highlights all the time.”
The helicopter crashed into a foggy mountain near Calabasas, Calif. Bryant’s daughter Gianna was one of the nine people killed in the tragic crash.
“I was feeling it,” Gunther said. “It was one of those nights.”
Gunther drained five 3-pointers in the middle two periods.
“He was in a zone. He got his feet set,” Wise said. “He was hot and the kids knew that. A big game for someone who had been struggling.
“He texted about the switch. I said to pay respect to that guy you have to work your butt off. He did.”
Ironton jumped to a 9-0 first-period lead. After a timeout, the Pointers got it to within 10-7 and then opened a 20-15 lead after two periods.
“I said we had to be patient on offense,” Wise said. “They score a lot in transition. Back off and guard (Reid) Carrico. Double him and make someone else beat you.”
South Point played slower because it was without regulars Austin Webb and Mason Kazee. Wise hopes to have the two injured players back soon.
Gunther said he liked the way his team responded after Ironton’s opening burst.
“They smacked us in the mouth,” Gunther said. “Coach said respond, it’s your choice.”
The Pointers (10-7, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference) led 35-25 entered the fourth period. The Fighting Tigers (7-7, 6-5 OVC) went to a press and pulled even at 39-39 on a layup by a wide-open Colin Freeman off an inbounds play with 1:51 left.
Darryl Taylor got open for two with 1:37 to go to give the Pointers the lead for good, 41-39. After that, South Point converted five of six free throws to gain the split with the Fighting Tigers.
“We had to stay patient and strong on the ball,” Gunther said. “I was thinking give me the ball. We got sloppy in one stretch and they came back. We stopped playing. We fixed things and got it done. No reason to force things.
“The most important thing is we got the win. I think he (Bryant) would be happy about that.”
Nakyan Turner added 11 points for the Pointers, all coming at the foul line.
Gage Salyers led Ironton with 14 points. Grizzle and Carrico netted 11 each. Carrico poured in 33 in the first meeting,
“We sped up at times and got sloppy,” Wise said. “We settled it down. Get to the foul line and let the shooters do it. The bench really stepped up.”
On Friday, Coal Grove visits Ironton and South Point is home against Rock Hill.
IR0NTON 10 5 8 20 — 43: Salyers 14, Hacker 5, Grizzle 11, Carrico 11, Freeman 2.
SOUTH POINT 7 13 15 11 — 46: Adams 1, Gunther 27, Turner 11, Taylor 2, Blackwell 2, Badgett 3.