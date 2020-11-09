A popular mantra in sports is,”when you have a big horse, you ride him.”
While that usually pays off, Ironton went against that theory in the second half of its 17-7 victory over West Lafayette Ridgewood Saturday in the Ohio Division V, Region 19 championship game and it worked out masterfully.
With the Generals heavily keying on Fighting Tigers star senior running back Reid Carrico, who has committed to play linebacker at Ohio State, Ridgewood held Ironton to minus-6 yards rushing in the first half. The Tigers opted to give the ball to sophomore tailback Trevor Carter in the second half and use Carrico and Cameron Deere as lead blockers. The gutsy move resulted in 148 yards rushing in the second half as the Tigers outscored the Generals 10-0.
Carter is billed by recruiting services as one of the top 100 players in the Class of 2023. He ran for 69 yards Saturday as Carrico and Deere joined tight end Ashton Duncan and the offensive line in plowing over Ridgewood defenders.
Carrico still ran the ball and, in fact, scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 11:16 left in the game. He finished with 66 yards on 13 carries.
TOY COLLECTION: High school baseball coaches in Lawrence County, Ohio, are collecting toys for less-fortunate children in the area through Dec. 10.
The coaches are asking for toys for children age 14 and younger. Anyone wishing to donate may contact their local high school coach, or Ironton St. Joe coach Greg Bryant at (740) 479-1713.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland quarterback Jaydyn Johnson received a scholarship offer from West Liberty University.
Knights girls basketball star Autumn Lewis picked up an offer from Alderson Broaddus. South Point boys basketball star Austin Webb is scheduled to sign with West Liberty on Wednesday. Chesapeake girls basketball standout Maddie Ward visited Salem University and Defiance College.
Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page was offered by Duke. South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton committed to the University of Cincinnati. Ashland softball player Lauren Spears committed to the University of the Cumberlands.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington High’s Tony Shackelford was named the Class AAA, Region IV girls soccer coach of the year.
Landen Smith of Northwest ran 6:00.3 to finish sixth and earn all-state honors in the Ohio state cross country meet. Shelby Valley’s football team scored 47 consecutive points Friday to erase a 27-0 deficit and beat Fleming County.
Wheelersburg’s Blake Richardson was named lineman of the year in the Southern Ohio Conference Division II. Former Poca basketball star Elijah Cuffee, now at Liberty University, was named the Atlantic Sun preseason defensive player of the year and to the preseason all-conference team.
South Point’s football team broke a 16-game losing streak with a 10-9 victory over River Valley in its season finale. Wahama beat Trinity Christian 28-21 Friday to clinch its first winning season since 2014. The White Falcons finished 6-4 after starting the season 0-3.