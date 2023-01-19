The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20221201 mu basketball 13.jpg
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24) floats in for a layup as the Herd take on Akron during a game on Nov. 30 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

It was Kamdyn Curfman in the first half and Taevion Kinsey in the second.

Texas State found a way to stop one, but never both as the Marshall men’s basketball team travelled to San Marcos, Texas and earned an 81-73 win over the two-time defending regular season Sun Belt Conference regular season champions, Texas State.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

