It was Kamdyn Curfman in the first half and Taevion Kinsey in the second.
Texas State found a way to stop one, but never both as the Marshall men’s basketball team travelled to San Marcos, Texas and earned an 81-73 win over the two-time defending regular season Sun Belt Conference regular season champions, Texas State.
Curfman scored 18 of his 21 points on six 3-pointers in the first half while Kinsey tallied 17 of his 19 points in the second half Thursday night, giving the Herd just enough to edge the Bobcats on their home floor.
“(Texas State) shot the ball extremely well and they don’t normally shoot that well,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said. “They brought their ‘A’ game.”
The Bobcats entered the contest having not allowed more than 62 points to any opponent in their first six conference games, but the Herd eclipsed that number with eight minutes left in the game on their way to becoming only the third team to hang 80 or more on them all season.
In the first half, Texas State jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the opening minutes before a hot-shooting Curfman knocked down three straight 3-pointers and Andrew Taylor chipped in another to kickstart the Marshall offense with a 12-0 scoring run to take the lead.
Curfman made his first seven attempts from deep and finished with a season-high 21 points.
But Texas State weathered the storm and contrasted Marshall’s quick pace by slowing the game down when it got the chance, working deep into the shot clock on multiple occasions and capitalizing on second-chance points even if the Bobcats missed the first look.
“Every time they broke a press, they slowed it down and ran a set to take time off the clock and they made the game physical,” Curfman said. “They got fouls called, which stopped the clock, but we make our runs in the second when teams really get tired.”
The Bobcats edged the Herd on the offensive glass 8-2 in the opening period, which led to 13 second-chance points in the first 20 minutes, leaving the game tied at 33 at halftime and neutralizing Marshall’s 3-point shot.
Unusually quiet in the first half was Marshall’s Kinsey, who leads the Sun Belt in scoring average per game, but was but was held to just two points and without a field goal. Kinsey played the least minutes of any starter (14) and sat the bench with two personal fouls.
That was not the same tale down the stretch.
His first bucket came at the 17:17 mark in the second half amid a shot-for-shot offensive clinic by the two teams, which each scored 10 points in the first four minutes of action out of the break.
The Herd senior finished with 19 points, third-highest on the team, in the win and made two big shots in the final minute to create some space between Marshall and Texas State.
Taylor finished with 20 points in between Curfman and Kinsey and was instrumental in the Herd’s overall success Thursday night.
“He kept us in the game in the first half. I take no credit for tonight,” Kinsey said of Curfman’s performance. “I’m glad to be the third-leading scorer tonight. It was an amazing thing to see.”
Marshall made 14 of 16 shots from the free throw line in the win, which included some crucial makes late in the contest. Texas State won the battle of the boards, pulling in 31 rebounds to the Herd’s 23. Marshall made more 3-pointers (11) than the Bobcats attempted (8).
The Herd returns to action Saturday, wrapping up a two-game road trip at Arkansas State at 3 p.m. Texas State hosts Louisiana on the same day.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.