ONA — Through 11 high school football games this season, Cabell Midland has met the challenge 11 times.
Seventh-seeded George Washington (8-3), though, brings a unique set of problems to the No. 2 Knights when the teams meet in a Class AAA playoff quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Castle.
“They throw a lot more than who we’ve seen,” Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said of the Patriots, winners of eight of their last nine games, including a 17-10 victory over Huntington High last week. “They’re different from what we’re used to seeing.”
G.W. quarterback R.T. Alexander, son of former NFL running back Robert Alexander, leads the challenge. The athletic junior has completed 154 of 251 passes for 2,279 yards and 28 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Alexander is the leading passer in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, just ahead of Hurricane’s Austin Womack, who went 15-for-34 for 198 yards and one touchdown in a 20-16 loss to Cabell Midland on Sept. 20.
Two of the top three receivers in the MSAC are from George Washington. Brayden McCallister leads the league with 48 catches for 754 yards and seven touchdowns. Alex Mazelon is third in the conference, with 43 receptions for 615 yards and 10 TDs.
“Their quarterback reads defenses well and they have good receivers who run really good routes,” Salmons said. “They have a good kicker. Their defense is tough and they’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.”
Some teams have surmised that the best way to beat the Patriots is to keep the ball away from them as long as possible. The Knights’ powerful run game featuring 1,000-yard rushers Jakob Caudill and J.J. Roberts is adept at making lengthy, time-consuming drives. Salmons, though, said if Cabell Midland dominates time of possession it’s just a byproduct of running its normal offense.
“We don’t even think like that,” Salmons said of keeping the ball from G.W. “That’s telling your kids that you don’t think they’re very good. We have a good defense. We give up fewer than 12 points a game. We know G.W. can score, but we’re not trying to play keep away.”
The winner of Friday’s game moves on to the semifinals against the victor from Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest between No. 11 Capital (6-5) at No. 3 Spring Valley (10-1). Salmons said his team, however, squarely is focused on the Patriots.
“We practiced three hours (Tuesday) night and didn’t even realize it,” Salmons said. “We looked up and it was period 30. Our kids didn’t care. They like to practice and like to play football. They’re excited to still be playing and playing at home. They’ve been doubted, but they’ve worked an overcome.”
Salmons said Friday’s game isn’t a referendum on the pass vs. the run. Rather the outcome will be decided by much less flashy aspects.
“It’s about execution, tackling, taking care of the ball,” Salmons said. “It always comes down to execution.”