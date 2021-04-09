In a season chock-full of unpredictability, the Mountain State Athletic Conference crowns its championship teams Saturday at South Charleston High School during the annual Night of Champions event.
Four games are scheduled for Saturday -- the consolation contests for girls and boys, starting at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, followed by the girls title game at 4 between Cabell Midland (9-2) and George Washington (11-2) and the boys final pitting Huntington (9-1) and GW (9-1) at 7:30.
The continuing saga of COVID-19 has every coach wondering what they'll see out of their teams as the regular season comes to a close in the coming days. Take the boys title game, for instance.
The Highlanders just ended an 11-day layoff between games Thursday due to contact tracing and suffered their first loss of the season to Cabell Midland 49-42. Huntington had four games canceled during the interim, leaving coach Ty Holmes wondering how his players will react now that the games have resumed.
"It's kind of an odd, weird year," Holmes said. "I believe our guys are anxious to get back on the court; they just want to play. We're doing our best to prepare our guys as much as we can, but really it's just kind of wait and see what happens once we're on the court. Just prepare the best way you can with the time you have.
"They are teenagers, and that's one thing you have to remember. You worry about them sitting around, getting into video games and not doing anything. But we've been playing pretty good as a team, and the guys -- after they came back the last couple days -- have worked really hard in practice."
George Washington boys coach Rick Greene, who leads his team into the Night of Champions title game for the seventh time, also wonders aloud if the Patriots will be as sharp as he would like. Even though they didn't have a program shutdown like Huntington, they come into Saturday having played the same number of games as the Highlanders. Greene said GW had six different games canceled during this condensed season.
"No, we're not going to be (sharp)," Greene said, "and that's probably true for everybody. You kind of get going and hope you play your three games a week, if you can get them in. That makes practice so much different. You're getting back in the gym and prepping and stretching. You don't feel like you're prepared, but, again, I think that's true of everybody.
"At least we had a sense of normalcy in that we had to stay together. You've got to stay together as a team, and that's a huge benefit."
Most times in the MSAC finals, teams are holding rematches of earlier games in the season, but not with GW and Huntington. Their scheduled game came during the Highlanders' quarantine period, so Saturday will be their first meeting.
"I saw them twice," Greene said of the Highlanders. "But it's not like normal. It's just different. It's similar to a state tournament game against a team that you've kind of seen somewhere, but you haven't played them."
Holmes said he's watched game video of the Patriots in preparation for Saturday's matchup.
"All of Coach Greene's teams are well-disciplined and play super-hard," Holmes said. "They have a good, solid team all the way around. To compete with them, we'll have to play super-hard, but under control, disciplined."
George Washington attempts to become just the second school (South Charleston, in 2012) to sweep the MSAC boys and girls title games since the inception of the Night of Champions format in 2003. To do that, the Patriot girls will have to avenge a 52-49 loss at Cabell Midland on March 11. Since that game, GW has won 10 in a row.
"Based on that first game, we'll have to get off to a better start," said GW coach Jamie LaMaster, whose team fell into a 14-0 hole to start the last game with Midland.
"Overall, we'll have to be more consistent in everything we're doing. Limit the turnovers, because those were higher than we like them to be. And we want to shoot the ball well, which we've been doing, and continue to share the ball, make the extra pass, play unselfish. We've improved at those things since the first time we played Cabell Midland, but I'm sure they improved, too, in some things."
LaMaster pointed out that his seniors, including state player of the year Kalissa Lacy, will be playing their third MSAC title game in four years.
"From that standpoint," he said, "the environment shouldn't shake or rattle them."
THIRD-PLACE GAMES: The day's first game finds Capital and Huntington meeting in the girls consolation at 11 a.m., with Parkersburg and Cabell Midland vying in the boys consolation at 1:30.
There will be lengthy breaks between games to clean and sanitize the gym at SC High School. Separate tickets are required for each game. Tickets are priced at $6 for the general public and $5 for students and seniors. No tickets are sold at the door, but are available at gofan.com or the GoFan App.
The games were moved from their traditional home, the South Charleston Community Center, due to recent flooding there.