CHARLESTON — In recent years, Steve Edwards Sr. Field has been nothing but a house of horrors for Hurricane. That trend continued Friday night in South Hills.
Quarterback Abe Fenwick ran for two touchdowns and previously winless George Washington fended off several Hurricane threats in the second half to earn a 17-14 victory in front of a frenzied home crowd.
Hurricane came into the game 2-0 with wins of 63-0 against Winfield and 93-7 against Capital, but seldom got into enough of an offensive rhythm to traverse the entire field on a fired-up GW defense, which kept coming up with stops deep in its own end.
The Patriots, trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2006, made a stand at their own 11 with 2:34 left. In the third quarter, GW got a stop at its own 8. In the first half, Hurricane made it to the Patriots’ 23 and 8 without scoring.
“When you’re 0-fer going into a contest and when it doesn’t look like you’ve got a chance — nobody gave us a chance,’’ GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said, “it’s huge, huge. They really played their tails off. They believed in themselves and stuck with the plan, and we won.’’
Prior to Friday, Hurricane had dropped all but one of its previous eight games at GW’s on-campus home field — with five of those losses coming by at least three touchdowns.
GW leaned on its offense to control the tempo in the first half on Friday, taking a 10-7 lead, largely by hogging the ball with lengthy possessions, keeping Hurricane’s potent offense off the field. GW ran 40 first-half plays to the Skins’ 21.
The Patriots’ two scoring drives featured 12 plays and 70 yards and 17 plays and 77 yards. Oddly, they each consumed 6:52 off the clock. GW cranked out 20 first downs in the game, 14 coming in the first half.
“The kids played hard,’’ Edwards said. “They picked each other up. We weren’t moving the ball very good and hadn’t played good defense (this season), but we did tonight when it counted.’’
The first George Washington touchdown was a 1-yard run by Fenwick, enabled by a 14-yard Anthony Valentine run to the 1, and the second was a 35-yard Jordan Price field goal.
Hurricane had taken a quick 7-0 lead barely two minutes into the game on a 6-yard run by quarterback JacQai Long. The drive was set up by a 22-yard kickoff return by Michael Terrell.
GW extended its lead to 17-7 in the third quarter on a 9-yard scoring scramble by Fenwick, who netted 59 yards on 17 carries, which included three quarterback sacks.
The Skins cut it back to 17-14 when Long found Tyshawn Dues with a 30-yard touchdown toss with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
Neither side scored in the fourth quarter, but Hurricane crossed the 50 on each of its two possessions. The first wound up at the GW 46 when Long slipped trying to scramble out of the pocket on fourth and 10 with 7:15 left in the game.
The Skins considered a field goal to tie the game with 3:37 left when they had fourth and 4 at the GW 13, but opted to go for the first down.
Long again scrambled and tried to lunge for the first down near the sideline inside the 10, but the ball popped loose when his arm hit the ground and officials ruled the ball was recovered by Hurricane at the 11, short of the first down.
“I still think he got the ball across the 10,’’ Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “He reached across the 10.
“But it was the perfect storm tonight for them. They did a good job. I told our coaches today, I said I don’t feel good about this one because I didn’t feel like we were as locked in as we should be. We’ve got to get better, and it starts with me and my coaches.’’
After that stop at the 11, Valentine then broke off a 53-yard run to the Hurricane 36 and GW was able to run out the clock.
Long hit on 11 of 22 passes for 150 yards and ran seven times for 42 yards. Kylan Grace led Hurricane on the ground with 65 yards on 16 carries. For the Patriots, Valentine ended with 90 yards on nine attempts and Keegan Sack had 57 yards on 10 carries.
Fenwick completed 10 of 26 passes for 72 yards. Each team threw one interception and lost one fumble.
Mays acknowledged the frustration with GW’s penchant for playing keepaway for long stretches.
“They had the ball the entire first half,’’ Mays said, “and that was rough. But we still had opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them — and that’s on us. We had too many drops and just careless mistakes with the football tonight. We’re going to get it fixed.’’
Mays said GW employed a new defense on Friday.
“They were playing a drop-eight on us, and forcing us to run the ball,’’ he said of the Patriots defensive alignment. “They haven’t done this at all the entire year. But they broke it out tonight and it kind of surprised us.
“We did a good job on the first drive, but when we didn’t get the ball back, they had time to make adjustments with what they were doing. We didn’t finish inside the 20 and we didn’t run the ball the way we thought we should have.’’
George Washington 17, Hurricane 14
Hurricane;7;0;7;0;--;14
George Wash.;7;3;7;0;--;17
First quarter
H — Long 6 run (Mitchell kick), 9:47
GW — Fenwick 1 run (Price kick), 2:55
Second quarter
GW — FG Price 35, 7:07
Third quarter
GW — Fenwick 9 run (Price kick), 4:14
H — T.Dues 30 pass from Long (Mitchell kick), 1:44
Team statistics
;;Hurr;GW
First downs;17;20
Rushes-yards;32-143;40-185
Passing yards;156;72
Passes;12-23-1;10-26-1
Total yards;299;257
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;8-81;7-54
Punts-average;1-48;3-38.0
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Hurricane: Grace 16-65, Long 7-42, Vellaithambi 8-35; GW: Valentine 9-90, Sack 10-57, Fenwick 17-59
PASSING — Hurricane: Long 11-22-1-150; GW: Fenwick 10-26-1-72
RECEIVING — Hurricane: T.Dues 5-63, Terrell 4-49; GW: Valentine 5-22, Sowards 3-34