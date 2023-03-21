The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington’s Mikey Johnson (2) drives toward the basket against Morgantown defenders Sha-Ron Young (5), Jacob King (3) and Izzy Everett (2).

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Two players from Huntington High and one each from Cabell Midland and Spring Valley made the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference high school boys basketball first team.

Junior Mikey Johnson and Duane Harris represented the Highlanders. Johnson averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Harris averaged 17.5 points and 3.4 assists. Senior guard Dominic Schmidt starred for the Knights, averaging more than 25 points per game. Sophomore Clay Robertson led the Timberwolves at 17.7 points a game.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

