Two players from Huntington High and one each from Cabell Midland and Spring Valley made the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference high school boys basketball first team.
Junior Mikey Johnson and Duane Harris represented the Highlanders. Johnson averaged 17.3 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Harris averaged 17.5 points and 3.4 assists. Senior guard Dominic Schmidt starred for the Knights, averaging more than 25 points per game. Sophomore Clay Robertson led the Timberwolves at 17.7 points a game.
George Washington's Brendan Hoffman, a transfer from Huntington High, was named player of the year. The Patriots' Rick Greene was tabbed as top coach.
Nas'Jaih Jones and Bryson Smith of South Charleston and Jayden Clark of St. Albans also made the first team.
The second team featured Jaylen Motley of Huntington High, Isaac Petitt of Cabell Midland, Tate Adkins of Spring Valley, Jackson Clark of Hurricane, Noah Lewis of George Washington, Chance Hartwell of St. Albans, Austin Fleming of Parkersburg and Braydin Ward of Parkersburg.
Special mention included Huntington High's Gavin Lochow, Cabell Midland's Jack Eastone, Hurricane's Mondrell Dean, South Charleston's Peyton Brown, Parkersburg's Nate Rodriguez and Capital's De'mahje Clark and Sha'lik Hampton.
Honorable-mention honorees were Spring Valley's Ty Smith and Keyan Grayson, Huntington High's Jamari Tubbs and Avonti Crawford, Cabell Midland's Aiden Cottrell, Capital's Markel Booker, Hurricane's Brayden Whittington, St. Albans' Tyrique Wilkins and Elijah Martin, Riverside's Samson Mitchell and Michael Terrell Jr. and George Washington's Dawson Lunsford.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
