CHARLESTON — George Washington was masterful from gam plan to execution, upsetting Cabell Midland, 28-21, Thursday night in an exciting high school football game to open the 2022 season at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
George Washington (1-0) led throughout, but had to recover a fumble at its own 8-yard line with :04 seconds to play to hold on for the win.
GW limited the Knights’ outside running game and combined a potent passing attack with a rushing attack that was just good enough, but it was a defensive scheme of taking away outside runs that proved to be the biggest difference.
“We did something unconventional on defense,” George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “That gave them trouble. The kids made it work.”
The victory made Edwards the winningest football coach in Kanawha Valley history. His 182 wins are one more than Dick Whitman’s total.
“Dick was a very good man,” Edwards said. “A great man who proved nice guys finish first.”
George Washington struck quickly, forcing a three-and-out for the Knights, then needing just three plays to score on a 47-yard run by Anthony Valentine to make it 7-0 early.
Cabell Midland continued to stutter on its next possession and George Washington again took full advantage, hitting another big play as Abe Fenwick hit Keegan Sack with a 38-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead with 5:22 left in the first quarter.
Cabell Midland (0-1) looked more like itself on the next drive — a 12-play, 71-yard trek, capped by Curtis Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run to pull the Knights within 14-7.
Cabell Midland had seven penalties for 50 yards while struggling to run wide as George Washington’s quickness led to six plays for negative yardage.
The Patriots also matched Cabell Midland physically most of the game as Fenwick completed 11 of 19 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. The senior quarterback also ran seven times for 84 yards.
“I’m kind of in shock right now,” Fenwick said, remembering last season’s 35-7 loss in Ona.
Fenwick led George Washington to a 21-7 lead after halftime as his own 58-yard scramble set up an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sack.
Sack finished with five catches for 88 yards in the Patriots’ balanced attack (143 rushing, 137 passing).
“I just saw the end zone and went for it,” Fenwick said. “I was a little gassed.”
Ryan Wolfe’s 4-yard touchdown keeper finished a 13-play, 65-yard drive to cut the deficit to 21-14, but the Patriots answered with a scoring drive that ended with Fenwick hitting Sack for a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14.
Cabell Midland set the score when Wolfe plunged in for a 1-yard score with 6:04 to play, but it was a case of missed opportunities.
The Knights lost two of three fumbles — one at the Patriots 11, the other at the GW 8 in the final seconds.
Wolfe rushed for 124 yards while Jones added 110 and Zaky Roberts added 99 in the loss.
CABELL MIDLAND 0 7 7 7 — 21
GEORGE WASHINGTON 14 0 7 7 — 28
GW — Valentine 47 run (Morehead kick)
GW — Sack 38 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick)
CM — Jones 7 run (Charles kick)
GW — Sack 8 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick)
CM — Wolfe 4 run (Charles kick)
GW — Slack 30 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick)
CM — Wolfe 1 run (Charles kick)
Team statistics
CM GW
First downs 19 8
Rushes-yards 60-336 21-143
Passes 0-0-0 11-19-0
Passing yards 0 1 37
Total yards 336 280
Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-70 7-43
Punts 3-28.0 4-43.2
Individual statistics
Rushing: Cabell Midland: Jones 21-110, Roberts 8-99, Smith 9-(minus-4), Wolfe 21-124, Williams 1-7; George Washington: Valentine 5-48, Fenwick 7-89, Sack 4-9, Matthews 4-2, Hatfield 1-(minus-5).
Passing: Cabell Midland: none; George Washington: Fenwick 11-19-0, 137 yards.
Receiving: Cabell Midland: none; George Washington: Sack 5-88, Hatfield 4-57, Valentine 1-(minus-2), Matthew 1-(minus-6).