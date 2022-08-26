The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — George Washington was masterful from gam plan to execution, upsetting Cabell Midland, 28-21, Thursday night in an exciting high school football game to open the 2022 season at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.

George Washington (1-0) led throughout, but had to recover a fumble at its own 8-yard line with :04 seconds to play to hold on for the win.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

