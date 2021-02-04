WHEELING — State champion George Washington placed two players on the Class AAA All-State first team in boys soccer as voted upon by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Senior forward Max Trethewey and senior defender Bryce Coleman were the honorees for the Patriots, who captured the AAA title with a 5-0 victory against University in the state finals in Beckley last November. Trethewey had eight goals and four assists in 11 games while the GW defense, led by Coleman, only allowed four goals on the year.
Hurricane freshman keeper Grayson Maddox joined Trethewey and Coleman on the 16-player All-State first team. Maddox posted six shutouts in 11 games for the Redskins and allowed only nine goals all season.
Selected as first-team captain was Wheeling Park senior midfielder Coleman Meredith.
After losing nine seniors from 2019’s Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class 5A championship squad, many would have thought Park would have more of a rebuilding year. However, that was not the case as the Patriots turned in a 15-4-1 record, and behind much of that success was Meredith.
Coming off a successful junior campaign with 18 goals and nine assists, Meredith supplied as many goals as Park coach Mario Julian has seen at the midfielder position in his 20 years of coaching — 28 goals while also dishing out eight assists. In the Patriots’ 19 games in 2020, Meredith found the back of the net in 17 of those outings.
“Coleman is very hard working and self made,” Julian said. “His worth ethic and practice habits have developed exponentially over the last four or five seasons. He would go to the playground and kick. He would grab a bunch of guys and organize some scrimmage soccer games. All of that translated in him being this very disciplined, all-around good soccer player. He can dribble, he can pass and he’s really good at defense.”
Another pair of Park athletes made the All-State first team — defender Taylor McFarland and Alex Canestraro at utility position. Canestraro tallied 15 goals and dished out five assists. McFarland was also a key component for Wheeling Park’s defense in which the Patriots only gave up 20 goals on the season.
The other forwards on the first team are Brooke’s Eddie Marks (23 goals, 14 assists), Buckhannon-Upshur’s Ryan Hurst (26 goals, four assists) and University’s Riley Nett (24 goals, 11 assists).
Along with Meredith, the midfielders are Brennan King (Jefferson), Adam Seams (Greenbrier East), who had 17 goals and 15 assists, and Ryan Holmes (Cabell Midland). The other defenders area Woodrow Wilson’s Evan Laraba and Greenbrier East’s Matthew Cook.
Timmy Bailey of University joined Maddox as a first-team goalkeeper. Bailey had 44 saves, six shutouts and allowed 14 goals in 14 games. The final utility spot on the first team went to Cabell Midland’s Garrett Shields.
Morgantown’s Azain Uquily captains the second team after turning in a 10-goal, 17-assist season. Kanawha Valley players on the second unit included forward Nick Ihnat (GW), midfielder Isaac Carney (GW), defender Christian Johnson (Hurricane) and utility man Jake Bock (Hurricane).