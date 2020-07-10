HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cubs had a Major League Baseball flavor on the field and in the stands at St. Cloud Commons in the 1990s.
Tommy Helms Jr., Bobby Morris, Mitchell Root, Kevin Ellis and Kirk Goodson were relatives of big leaguers.
Helms Jr. was the son of the most famous to local fans of the group, former Cincinnati Reds second baseman Tommy Helms, who also played for the Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox during a 14-year major league career. When Helms Sr. came to town to watch his son play, fans gathered around for autographs and to listen to him tell stories of the early days of the Big Red Machine.
Helms Jr. didn’t enjoy the career that his dad did, playing the 1990 season in Huntington, the 1991 season with the Chicago White Sox rookie and short-season A-ball affiliates and 1992 in an independent league. Helms Jr., also a second baseman, played in 27 games and made 71 at bats in Huntington, driving in three runs and hitting .211 as an 18-year-old out of Western Hills High School in Cincinnati. A 42nd-round draft pick, Helms Jr. reached base 27.3 percent of the time and slugged .254.
“It’s good to see him play,” Helms Sr. said during his first visit to St. Cloud Commons. “He’s a good ball player. I like watching him do what he likes to do.”
Another H-Cubs second baseman with ties to the Reds was Morris, the brother of Cincinnati, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees first baseman Hal Morris. A ninth-round pick out of the University of Iowa in 1993, Bobby Morris was a solid player, if not the hitter his brother was.
From 1988 through 2000, Hal Morris was a standout at the plate. He finished with a .304 batting average in 3,998 at bats and was a member of the 1990 World Champion Reds.
Bobby Morris played from 1993 through 2001, reaching Double-A in the Reds organization before retiring. With the H-Cubs, Bobby Morris hit one home run, drove in 20 runs and batted .288, with a .374 on base percentage and .388 slugging percentage. He walked (24) nearly as often as he struck out (29), but wasn’t much of a base stealer, getting caught eight times in 14 attempts.
Root, a third baseman with the 1991 H-Cubs, was the grandson of Charlie Root, who carved out an excellent major league career from 1923 through 1941 with the St. Louis Browns and Chicago Cubs. Root went 201-160 with a 3.23 earned run average, but is more famous for being the pitcher who gave up a home run on Babe Ruth’s famous “called shot” in the third game of the 1932 World Series at Wrigley Field.
“I get asked about that a lot once they find out who my grandfather was,” Mitchell Root said, with a laugh. “He’s known for that, but he was a really good pitcher.”
A 17th-round pick out of Chatsworth (California) High School in 1991, Root played third base and first base with the H-Cubs, hitting one home run, driving in 17 runs and batting .268, with a .362 on base percentage and .335 slugging percentage. He stole 12 bases in 16 attempts.
Root played four seasons in the Cubs’ system.
Kirk Goodson was a 22nd-round draft pick out of Bluefield College in 1991. The Cubs had drafted Goodson out of Independence (Virginia) High School in 1987, but he didn’t sign.
The son of former Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves third baseman Ed Goodson, Kirk Goodson went 0-4 with an 8.47 ERA in 17 games, two starts, in Huntington in his lone minor league season. In 39 innings, Goodson struck out 45 and waked 14, but gave up 55 hits.
Ed Goodson played from 1970 through 1977 and produced a .260/.297/.374 slash line. He frequented the St. Cloud Commons bleachers to watch his son pitch and often discussed his battles with the Reds, as all three team for which he played were Cincinnati’s National League West Division rivals.
Ellis, a star third baseman with the 1993 H-Cubs, was a cousin of 1992 American League Rookie of the Year Pat Listach of the the Milwaukee Brewers. Personable off the field and hard-nosed on it, the former Baylor University standout slammed 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs, batted .267, reached base at a .337 clip and slugged .507 in an all-star season in the Appalachian League. He and Burlington Indians catcher Einar Diaz nearly brawled during a particularly testy game, sparking a season-long rivalry.
Ellis reached Double-A before retiring after the 2002 season.