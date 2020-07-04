HUNTINGTON — Jim Wolff appeared perplexed as he processed what Jimmy Piersall told him.
“Snap your belly button,” Piersall barked at Wolff, a catcher with the 1990 Huntington Cubs taking batting practice at St. Cloud Commons.
Wolff looked at Piersall as people often did, as if the former big league outfielder and colorful character had two heads.
“Snap your belly button,” Piersall repeated.
Frustrated, Piersall took the bat from Wolff’s hands and demonstrated what he meant, quickly twisting his torso into his swing. Wolff’s look changed to one of understanding, he stepped in the batters box and lined a shot into the left-center field gap.
Piersall was one of many former major leaguers who came to Huntington to instruct the rookie league players. Some were big names — Piersall and Billy Williams — others were lesser known but solid big league players such as Mick Kelleher and Billy Champion.
Williams’ appearances were a treat for players, coaches and fans. The 1987 inductee into the Baseball Hall of Fame was one of the premier hitters in history and demonstrated that each time he visited. Everyone in the ballpark stopped what he was doing when Williams took an impromptu batting practice, the crack of bat on ball followed by the thunk of ball against the wooden right field fence garnering everyone’s attention. The ball sounded different off Williams’ bat even though he was in his 50s, and he hit it wherever he wanted — right, center or left; in the gaps or down the lines, off the wall or over it.
A humble man, Williams’ instructions to the H-Cubs were as smooth as his swing. He calmly taught players eager to learn. After all, when a six-time all-star, National League batting champion, rookie of the year and most valuable player offers to teach you to hit, you listen.
Piersall was loud and brash, but, too, was popular among the players who often discussed the former star outfielder’s eccentric style on their way to and from the clubhouse. Piersall’s public battle with bipolar disorder — termed “nervous exhaustion” during his playing days in the 1950s and 1960s — was the subject of the book and movie, “Fear Strikes Out.” Piersall wasn’t shy about talking with players and media about his mental struggles and encouraged anyone suffering to seek help.
Piersall was different, but the players respected him. He had played for five teams in 17 major league seasons and was a Gold Glove winner and all-star. Those credentials were plenty for the young H-Cubs.
Kelleher was a good-natured former big league infielder who was slick with the glove. The former Cub, Cardinal, Astro and Angel marveled at the fielding of H-Cubs shortstop Rafael Soto, a 17-year-old Puerto Rico native whose defense was major league ready and kept him in the lineup despite an .095 batting average in 1990.
Kelleher, though, had mellowed since his playing days. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Cubs infielder was famous for taking on the San Diego Padres’ 6-foot-6, 210-pound Dave Kingman in a fight after a particularly hard slide during a 1977 game at Wrigley Field. Kelleher didn’t encourage fisticuffs, but was adept at teaching middle infielders such as Soto, Tommy Helms Jr., Bobby Morris, Jason Maxwell, Richard Perez and others how to avoid contact when turning double plays.
Champion was a good pitcher on some bad teams from 1969 through 1976 with the Philadelphia Phillies an Milwaukee Brewers. Usually with a chew of tobacco in his cheek, Champion was surprised when fans at St. Cloud Commons remembered him. He said it must have been because Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine beat on him so much in the 1970s.
Champion, though, was an adept instructor and scout. A two-time minor league earned run average leader, he helped 10 H-Cubs pitchers reach the major leagues.