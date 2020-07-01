EDITOR’S NOTE: The Huntington Cubs minor league baseball team began play at St. Cloud Commons 30 years ago this month. The club was popular in its five years in the city and was among the leaders in the Appalachian League in attendance. Following is a story that is part of a series The Herald-Dispatch will run this summer looking back at the Huntington Cubs:
HUNTINGTON — The Major League pitchers produced by the Huntington Cubs didn’t always look like big leaguers.
Some, in fact, made it to “the show” despite rough seasons at St. Cloud Commons. Others, such as Ryan Hawblitzel, Amaury Telemaco, Jay Ryan and Steve Rain, showed promise even as rookie-ball hurlers.
Here’s a look at those 10:
Dave Stevens
The opening-day starter in the first Huntington Cubs game of their initial season in 1990, Stevens had a half-season of experience in rookie ball with the Chicago Cubs affiliate in Wytheville, Virginia. He threw six no-hit innings that day before being removed because the team had its pitchers on pitch counts.
The 20-year-old righthander from Fullerton, California, went 2-4 with a 4.61 earned run average in 13 games, 11 starts. In 56 innings, Stevens allowed 48 hits, struck out 55, but walked 47 and hit seven batters. In 1993, Stevens was traded with catcher Matt Walbeck to Minnesota for pitcher Willie Banks.
Stevens pitched from 1994 through half of 1997 with the Twins before rejoining the Cubs for the second half of 1997 and 1998. Stevens hurled for the Cleveland Indians in 1999 and the Atlanta Braves in 2000, finishing 15-16 with a 6.05 ERA in 183 Major League games.
Ryan Hawblitzel
A teammate of Stevens in 1990, the 19-year-old righthander from West Palm Beach, Florida, lived up to his second-round pedigree, going 6-5 with a 3.93 ERA in 14 games, all starts. In 75 innings, Hawblitzel struck out 71, walked 25 and allowed 72 hits.
Hawblitzel was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 1992 expansion draft and appeared in eight games in 1996.
Terry Adams
An 18-year-old righthander from Semmes, Alabama, Adams was the unlikeliest H-Cub pitcher to make the majors, yet wound up the most successful. He went 0-9 with a 5.77 ERA in 14 starts in 1991, giving up 67 hits and walking 62 in 57 innings. He struck out 57.
Adams spent 11 years in the big leagues from 1995 through 2005 with the Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Red Sox and Phillies. He finished with a 51-62 record and 4.17 ERA.
Amaury Telemaco
Signed out of Higuey, Dominican Republic, the lanky righthander was the H-Cubs’ ace in 1992 when he went 3-5 with a 4.01 ERA. In 12 starts, Telemaco threw 76 innings, allowing 71 hits, striking out 93 and walking 17.
Telemaco pitched in the big leagues from 1996 through 2005 with the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Phillies, going 23-35 with a 4.94 ERA.
Telemaco is a minor league pitching coach with the Boston Red Sox and his son, Amaury Telemaco Jr., pitched in the Dodgers organization.
Jeremi Gonzalez
Remembered for his flaky personality as much as his quick right arm, the native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, went 3-9 with a 6.25 ERA in 1993. In 12 starts and 67 innings, he gave up 82 hits, struck out 42, walked 38 and threw 11 wild pitches.
Gonzalez pitched in the majors from 1997 through 2006, appearing with the Cubs, Rays, Red Sox, Mets and Brewers. He went 6-16 with a 4.66 ERA in 42 games. Gonzalez died May 25, 2008, when he was struck by lightning while walking on a beach in Venezuela.
Steve Rain
A 6-6, 220-pound righthander out of Walnut High School in Los Angeles, Rain was a fiery competitor with the 1994 H-Cubs, going 3-3 with a 2.65 ERA. In 14 games, 10 starts, Rain struck out 55, walked 19 and allowed 55 hits in 68 innings.
Rain pitched with the Chicago Cubs in 1999 and 2000, going 3-5 with a 5.46 ERA.
Rich Barker
A righthanded reliever with the 1994 H-Cubs, Barker was a 34th-round draft pick out of Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester, Massachusetts. He went 2-4 with a 4.95 ERA in 17 relief appearances in Huntington, striking out 25, walking 22 and allowing 36 hits in 39 innings.
Barker appeared in five games with the Chicago Cubs in 1999, going 0-0 with a 7.20 ERA.
Javier Martinez
A righthander from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Martinez went 2-1 with a 3.55 ERA in eight starts with the 1994 H-Cubs. In 33 innings, he struck out 28, walked 19 and surrendered 21 hits.
Martinez made it to the big leagues with Pittsburgh in 1998, going 0-1 with a 4.83 ERA.
Jay Ryan
The fourth member of the 1994 H-Cubs pitching staff to reach the majors, Ryan’s stay in Huntington was brief, as the ninth-rounder out of Somerville, New Jersey, dominated, going 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in four starts. In 26 innings, Ryan struck out 32, walked eight and allowed just seven hits before being promoted all the way to Double-A Orlando.
On May 21, 1999, the Cubs traded Ryan and Kyle Lohse to Minnesota for Rick Aguilera and Scott Downs. Ryan pitched two seasons with the Twins, going 1-5 with a 5.94 ERA.
Julio Manon
Signed out of Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, Manon went 3-4 with a 3.65 ERA in Huntington in 1995, In 16 games, eight starts, Manon threw 74 innings, gave up 75 hits, struck out 77 and walked 30.
Manon played for the Montreal Expos in 2003 and the Baltimore Orioles in 2006, finishing his major league career with a 1-4 record and 4.66 ERA.