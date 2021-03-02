IRONTON -- Trent Hacker concluded his high school basketball career in style.
Hacker scored 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Ironton defeat Coal Grove 65-46 Monday night in a regular-season makeup game at the Conley Center.
The Fighting Tigers took a 23-10 lead and made their first six shots, with Aaron Masters scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter.
The Hornets pulled within 29-23 by halftime, but Ironton started the third period on a 9-0 run to pull away.
Erickson Barnes scored 12 points for the Tigers (10-6 overall, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jarren Hicks paced Coal Grove (9-11, 6-8) with 17 points.
COAL GROVE 11 12 14 9 -- 46: Hicks 17, Hankins 8, Staton 6, Horn 6, Kingery 5, Davis 2, Mullens 0, Large 0, Simpson 0, Stuntebeck 0.
IRONTON 23 6 20 16 -- 65: Wilson 4, Hacker 16, Hopper 2, Barnes 12, Hopper 2, Barnes 12, York 7, Masters 13, Porter 2, Vance 0, Carpenter 6, Pringle 0, White 3, Martin 0.
ASHLAND 67, BOYD COUNTY 57: The Tomcats (11-4) overcame a 30-22 deficit to defeat their arch rival for the third time this season in a game in Summit, Kentucky.
Cole Villers led Ashland with 26 points. Colin Porter scored 22. J.B. Walter scored 13 points for the Lions (10-5). Brad Newsome scored 11 points. Rheyce Deboard and Carson Webb each chipped in 10.
ASHLAND 14 23 18 12 -- 67: Carter 3, Marcum 1, Porter 22, Sellars 9, Villers 26, Gillum 0, Ashby 6.
BOYD COUNTY 20 15 15 7 -- 57: Deboard 10, Gibbs 6, Meade 2, Newsome 11, Webb 10, Walter 13, McNeil 3, Ellis 2.
MEIGS 56, VINTON COUNTY 53: Coulter Cleland scored 21 points to pace the Marauders by the Vikings in a Tri-Valley Conference game in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover scored 13 points for Meigs (7-9 overall, 5-4 TVC), which concludes its season Friday at Athens. Lance Montgomery and Eli Radabaugh led Vinton County (12-8, 8-3) with 14 points each. Braylon Damron scored 11 points.
VINTON COUNTY 11 14 15 13 -- 53: Montgomery 14, Radabaugh 14, Damron 11, Karr 6, Hamon 3, Bledsoe 3, Davidson 2.
MEIGS 13 8 20 15 -- 56: Cleland 21, Hoover 13, Dodson 9, Stanley 4, Searles 4, Roberts 3, Harrison 2.
Girls
RUSSELL 60, EAST CARTER 26: Aubrey Hill scored 17 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as the Red Devils (11-4) routed the Raiders in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Avery Hall and Alyssa Stickler led East Carter (3-6) with five points each.
EAST CARTER 10 7 3 6 -- 26: Stickler 5, Swanagan 0, Hall 5, Green 3, Waggoner 2, Steele 4, Moore 3, Block 0, Adams 0, Tussey 2, Waggoner 2.
RUSSELL 12 22 20 6 -- 60: Hill 17, Ross 7, Steele 8, B. Quinn 7, Adkins 8, Maynard 3, A. Quinn 0, Jachimczuk 0, Sanders 9, Hester 0, Oborne 1, Darnell 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 77, TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 36: Four Royals posted double doubles in a triumph over the Lions (0-1) in Ashland.
Bellamee Sparks scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Baylee Trimble scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Gabby Karle scored 18 and issued 11 assists to go with seven rebounds and six steals, and Baylee Stephens scored 13 points and snared 10 rebounds for Rose Hill Christian (14-8).
Matalee Barnett led Teays Valley Christian with 10 points.
TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2 17 7 10 -- 36: Harper 9, White 6, Murphy 4, Barnett 10, Tarr 0, L. White 7, Lewis 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 21 32 15 9 -- 77: Newell 5, Sparks 22, Trimble 13, Karle 18, Stephens 13, VanKuren 6.
CALVARY BAPTIST 71, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 39: Stevie Hicks scored 17 points to help lift the Patriots (1-0) over the Warriors (0-1) in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Micah Daniels scored 16 points and Ben Coleman 15 for Calvary Baptist. Drew Mehall led Cross Lanes Christian with 19 points.