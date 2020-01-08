MORGANTOWN — Sophomore guard Isaac Likekele had been a catalyst for much of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team’s early success this season, so stopping him was high on West Virginia’s priority list for Monday’s game against the Cowboys.
That, of course, is easier said than done. Likekele is not your prototypical college point guard, listed at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. That presents a matchup problem for many teams, but WVU had an answer in the form of senior Jermaine Haley on Monday in Stillwater.
Haley, listed at 6-foot-7, is no stranger to the point guard position and helped the Mountaineers hold Likekele to just five points on two field goals — seven points below his season average prior to Monday’s 55-41 Mountaineer win.
“We put Jermaine on him because he’s 6-7 with pretty good feet,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said.
“(Haley) played the point a lot last year, so he knows what he’s doing,”
Haley made the move to point in the first half Monday as WVU (12-2, 2-2 Big 12) was struggling to score points, although he also struggled to score with just three points on a 1 of 7 shooting night. Both sophomore Jordan McCabe and Miles “Deuce” McBride — who split the majority of West Virginia’s point guard minutes — checked back into the game later at shooting guard while Haley ran the point.
“Just having a vet like him who has been playing college ball for four or five years, he’s able to come in and show us how to put a guy on his shoulder and direct the team,” McBride said.
‘A bad basketball game’
Monday’s win marked the first time the Mountaineers had won on the road in Big 12 play since late in the 2017 season, and Oklahoma State’s 41 points were the fewest allowed by a WVU team since allowing 40 against Massachusetts on Feb. 20, 1986.
Still, West Virginia’s win was not one that was always easy to watch.
“That was a bad basketball game,” Huggins said during his postgame radio interview. “We turn it over 20 times. They turn it over 19 times. Couldn’t make a shot, either team.”
Turnovers have been an issue for the Mountaineers in the last two games. In addition to the 20 turnovers by WVU on Monday, West Virginia had 16 in last week’s loss at No. 3. Kansas.
“We persevered,” Huggins said. “We didn’t play well. We had a hard time scoring. It wasn’t like we didn’t have opportunities. We were kind of out of it I think. We had a little bit of a hangover from Saturday. (Oklahoma State) didn’t play well either. I think both teams, playing Saturday and then jumping on a plane and getting back here (affected everyone).”
With both teams in a generous mood, steals were up with Oklahoma State accounting for 10 and WVU credited with nine.
“I think our defense stepped up and got stops when we needed stops and made defensive plays when we needed to,” McBride said. “I think we can still make large strides in our defensive schemes and game plans.
“The coaches know what they’re doing. They’ve had the nation’s best defense for years. It’s our job to execute what they tell us to do. So I still think we can still go a long way with that.”
Good looks from long range?
West Virginia was better from distance than Oklahoma State Monday, but the Mountaineers still weren’t great.
The Cowboys hit on just 1 of 20 3-point attempts while WVU made 6 of its 24 shots from beyond the arc. OSU’s defense, however, was not especially tight on more than a few of West Virginia’s shot attempts.
“I told the guys in the locker room, the NCAA tournament is about making open shots because you don’t get many,” Huggins said. “When you get them, you need to make it.”
Likewise, Huggins said Okie State’s poor 3-point shooting on Monday was due in large part to fortunate misses as opposed to what WVU was doing on defense.
“I think they just missed them,” Huggins said.“They were gonna shoot it. They had a bad night.”