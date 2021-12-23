ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — After trailing at halftime, Huntington boys’ basketball coach Ty Holmes challenged his team to play more aggressively.
The Highlanders rose to that challenge, rallying from a nine-point deficit, to defeat Fairland on Thursday at the Dragons’ Carl York Center by a score of 55-53.
“We wanted to get our guys going,” Holmes said. “We were just kind of standing around on offense and defense. They needed to pick up the pace a little bit.”
The difference in play for Huntington in the two halves resulted with the Highlanders, which trailed 28-19 after two quarters, storming back to tie the game at 36-36 with 1:54 left in the third quarter on a field goal by Michael Johnson.
Huntington (3-2) would take the lead as the fourth quarter began when Jaylen Motley knocked down a 3-pointer. Motley would ultimately factor in the final score.
Fairland (7-2) fought back with J.D. Thacker hitting two free-throws that put the Dragons back in front 40-39.
Johnson put Huntington back in front by nabbing an offensive rebound, betting the put back and connecting on free throw to make it 42-40.
The Highlanders extended the lead to 49-41 with 4:45 to play when Fairland mounted another comeback.
A 12-2 run by the Dragons included a corner 3-pointer by Ethan Taylor that tied the game 53-53 with 12 seconds left to play.
Motley drove the lane for the game-winning layup that set the final score with three seconds to go.
Fairland had just enough time to get the ball to the Huntington end of the floor where Aiden Porter attempted a shot just inside half court that hit the back of the rim to preserve the Highlanders’ victory.
“I think they did a good job in the second half of picking up pressure and we didn’t handle that well,” said Fairland head coach Nathan Speed. “I think we’ve got to work on being in that moment — a big game, a big crowd — and defensively them getting up on us and being physical.”
Speed said part of “being in that moment” was the Dragons free throw shooting down the stretch. In the fourth quarter Fairland made 5-of-10 foul shots.
Porter led all scorers with 22 points while Johnson paced Huntington with 20.
The Highlanders will play next on Wednesday when it travels to South Point for a meeting with the Ohio Valley Conference’s first-place Pointers.
Fairland will play on Wednesday also when it hosts Portsmouth West.
HUNTINGTON 11 8 17 19 — 55: Johnson 9-13 1-3 1-1 20, Motley 5-7 1-2 3-6 14, McNeely 5-11 0-1 2-2 12, Hickman 3-6 0-1 0-0 6, Tubbs 1-3 1-1 0-0 3, Graves 0-1 0-1 0-0 0. Team 23-44 3-10 6-9 55.
FAIRLAND 13 15 10 15 — 53: Porter 8-14 2-3 4-4 22, Taylor 5-9 3-6 0-0 13, Thacker 3-7 1-1 3-7 10, Davis 2-3 0-0 2-3 6, Allen 1-4 0-1 0-1 2, Leep 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Team 19-38 6-11 9-15 53.