HUNTINGTON — Dylan Hall of Weston, West Virginia, fired a 2-under 34 to win the 9-year-old Division at the US Kids Golf Tournament at Esquire Country Club on Saturday.
Hall’s round was the lone round under par out of 19 participants across nine divisions in the season finale.
In the Boys’ 10-year-old division, Barboursville’s Wyatt Maynard shot a 1-over par 37 to top three other competitors while Weston Miller of Jackson, Kentucky, also shot a 1-over 73 in the Boys’ 14 Division to take top honors there.
Other Boys division winners included Barboursville’s Gunnar Francis (Boys 6 and under), Hurricane’s Ryder Higginbotham (Boys 7), South Charleston’s Maddox Potter (Boys 11) and Scott Depot’s Stephen McDavid (Boys 12).
In the Girls divisions, Madison Easterling of Georgetown, Kentucky, won the 10-11 age group with a 7-over par 43 while Isabella Newland took the 12-14 group with a 9-over par 81.
The event, which was originally scheduled for Guyan, but moved earlier in the week, finished off the 2020 spring tour season for US Kids Golf, which is headed up locally by Charleston’s Brad Maynard.