SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The script for Coal Grove unfolded as expected for a fourth straight week.
The Hornets turned to their reliable running game with Chase Hall at the forefront and big line up front, and he responded in a big way again to lead them past South Point, 43-7, Friday night at Alumni Stadium.
Hall scored five times, got three two-point conversions and and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing in just four starts as the visitors improved to 4-0. He finished with 258 yards on 30 attempts to bring his season output to 1,059. He entered the game with 14 scores and 11-plus yards-per-carry average.
“He is a good one,” Hornets coach Jay Lucas said. “He’s got speed, size, he’s strong and great field vision.”
Hall got two first-half scores on runs of six yards each. In the second half, he found the end zone on runs of two, nine and 35 yards.
Coal Grove got to the South Point 10 on its first drive, but turned the ball over on downs.
On their second TD drive, the Hornets got help when the Pointers got called for pass interference on a fourth-and-20 at the home team’s 28. Hall got the first of his scores and the rout was on.
Hall knows defenses will key him, but he finds daylight just the same.
“I’ve just got to get the ball and run,” he said. “Couldn’t do it without the O line. They’ve done a spectacular job.”
“The O line is a special group,” Lucas said. “They battle like warriors. They get our guys to the second level.”
On defense, the Hornets contained the potent South Point aerial attack. Pointers quarterback Jordan Ermalovich connected on 15-of-30 attempts for 163 yards and had one pick. He had good pressure all evening.
“The defense did a good job,” Lucas said. “South Point’s got some really nice athletes. They’ve got good skilled kids. We kept the heat on him and didn’t let anything get over the top.”
Ermalovich found Brayden Hanshaw for a 38-yard TD pass in the second period for the only South Point score.
Coal Grove visits Chesapeake next Friday, and South Point travels to Ironton.
Coal Grove extended its win streak over South Point to 15.
COAL GROVE 6 16 8 13 -- 43
SOUTH POINT 0 7 0 0 -- 7
First quarter
CG – Hall 6 run (run failed), 1:48.
Second quarter
CG – Hall 6 run(Hall run), 9:47.
SP – Hanshaw 38 pass from Ermalovich (Balandra kick), 4:28.
CG – Roberts all 26 fumble recovery (Hall run), 45.2.
