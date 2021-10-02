GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Chase Hall carried 36 times for 230 yards to lead Coal Grove (4-2 overall, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 34-25 triumph over Gallia Academy (2-2, 0-1) in Gallipolis, Ohio.
The Hornets ran 52 times for 331 yards to counter the Blue Devils’ 357 total yards, 232 passing by Brody Fellure, who was 15 for 22 passing. Fellure also added 74 yards on 18 carries.
Hall scored the game’s first two touchdowns as Coal Grove took a 14-0 lead. Fellure ran for a TD to make it 14-7, but Jarren Hicks ran 26 yards for a score 31 seconds before halftime. Fellure scored early in the third quarter to make it 21-13, but Hall reached the end zone from the 2 to boost the Hornets’ lead to 27-13. Back came Gallia Academy, as Hunter Shamblin scored to make it 27-19.
Brad Wheeler intercepted a Fellure pass to set up Steven Simpson’s 11-yard scoring scamper. Fellure threw 5 yards to Kenyon Franklin as time expired to set the score.
COAL GROVE 7 14 6 7 — 34
PORTSMOUTH 0 7 12 6 — 25
CG — Hall 3 run (Newcomb kick)
CG — Hall 1 run (Newcomb kick)
GA — Fellure 26 run (Stout kick)
CG — Hicks 26 run (Newcomb kick)
GA — Fellure 1 run (run failed)
CG — Hall 2 run (run failed)
GA — Shamblin 1 run (run failed)
CG — Simpson 11 run (Newcomb kick)
GA — Franklin 5 pass from Fellure (pass failed)
CABELL MIDLAND 56, OAK HILL (W.Va.) 16: Jackson Fetty ran for 123 yards and three touchdowns as the Knights (5-1) beat the host Red Devils (2-4). Mason Moran ran for two touchdowns.
PORTSMOUTH 44, CHESAPEAKE 12: The Trojans (6-1 overall, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) scored the first 30 points and rolled to a victory over the Panthers (0-5, 0-3) at the Trojan Coliseum.
Drew Roe completed 18 of 21 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Reade Pendleton caught seven passes for 107 yards and three TDs.
Ben Bragg scored on an 85-yard kickoff return and Levi Blankenship on a 44-yard pass from Dilen Caldwell for Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE 0 6 0 6 — 12
PORTSMOUTH 17 27 0 0 — 44
P — Pendleton 1 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Pendleton 15 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Roth FG 29
P— Pendleton 25 pass from Roe (kick failed)
P — Hammond 2 run (Roth kick)
C — Bragg 85 kickoff return (kick blocked)
P — Bryant, 1 pass from Roe (Roth kick)
P — Copley 5 run (Cheatham kick)
C — Blankenship 44 pass from Caldwell (pass failed)
ASHLAND 35, ELIZABETHTOWN 28: Brett Mullins intercepted a pass to set up the winning touchdown as the Tomcats (4-3) beat the homestanding Panthers (3-4). Vinnie Palladino ran 18 yards for the final TD in the rematch of the 2020 Class AAA state championship game.
Palladino carried 16 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns as Ashland rallied form a 21-0 deficit. Ricky Padron caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score. Trey Durbin ran for 147 yards on 11 attempts for Elizabethtown.
RACELAND 38, LINCOLN COUNTY 6: Logan Lundy completed 10 of 19 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns as the host Rams (5-1) defeated the Panthers (3-3).
Noah Wallace carried 10 times for 100 yards for Raceland. Landyn Newman caught three passes for 90 yards. Isaiah Smith carried 13 times for 120 yards for Lincoln County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 35, BOYD COUNTY 14: Blue Fletcher, Dyland Ferguson and Dougie Hall each rushed for more than 100 yards as the Bulldogs (5-1) beat the Lions (3-4) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Lawrence County ran for 405 yards and five scores. Fletcher ran for 129 yards and two scores, Ferguson ran for 126 yards and one TD, and Hall 120 yards and two touchdowns. For Boyd County, Dakota Thompson passed for 93 yards and ran for 56.
HURRICANE 42, PARKERSBURG 30: The Redskins (3-3) won at Stadium field for the first time as Brogan Brown returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and Ismael Borrero added a 56-yard scoring jaunt in the fourth quarter. Borrero completed 9 of 10 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards and two TD on six carries. Bryson Singer ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns for Parkersburg (2-5).
TRIMBLE 40, SOUTH GALLIA 0: Five Tomcats scored touchdowns in a victory over the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio. Tabor Lackey and Bryce Downs rans for TDs, and Blake Guffey, Austin Wisor and Will Freeborn caught touchdown passes from Lackey.Downs carried nine times for 162 yards. Trimble is 4-2, South Gallia 0-5.
WAHAMA 60, HUNDRED 14: The White Falcons (2-3) led 34-0 after one quarter in a rout of the Hornets (0-5) in Mason, West Virginia. Aaron Henry scored twice and Kase Stewart, Connor Lambert, Aaron Roush, Sawyer VanMatre, Dillian Fields, Everette Johnson, Trenton Zuspan and William McCallister once apiece.
ATHENS 49, MEIGS 35: Landon Wheatley passed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 136 yards and a TD, to lead the Bulldogs (2-5 overall, 2-1 Tri-Valley Conference) past the Marauders (2-4, 1-2) in The Plains, Ohio. Coulter Cleland passed for 159 yards and ran for 68 for Meigs.
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 3, SPRING VALLEY 2: Maddie Miller scored twice to lift the Dragons over the Timberwolves. Miller’s first goal was assisted by Angela Li. Joelie Jarrell scored off an Olivia White assist and Taylor Hodge added a goal before Miller scored again off a pass by Jarrell.
Tennis
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH 2: Avery Lowery and Rachel Davenport won singles matches and Brooklyn Howard and Haley Mounts teamed to win in doubles as the Pirates (12-1) edged the Trojans.