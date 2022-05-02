HUNTINGTON — If you wanted to know Scott Hall’s story with Marshall softball, all you had to do was listen to him Saturday when he finally got to call the game between the Thundering Herd and UTEP on WMUL-88.1 FM.
This would be his 1,000th game with Herd softball.
The game, originally set for 1 p.m., got pushed back to 2 and the single game would now be a doubleheader. Enter Mother Nature. Rain, rain, and more rain along with some lightning pushed the start back to 4:30. Back to a single game with the finale planned for Sunday, weather permitting. The official start time Saturday would be logged as 4:33.
“Delays? Why not one more?” Hall would say to his friends in the Dot Hicks Field press box while waiting.
Hall knows this special moment in his career would have taken place sooner had it not been for all the delays and cancellations over the years and the coronavirus pandemic that came in March 2020 and wiped out the season.
“I don’t have to play,” Hall said. “I’ve been looking forward to this. My goodness. Can’t believe I’ve made it this far.”
Hall came to Marshall from Stephens City, Virginia, in 2003. He has his undergraduate degree and Master's in Sport and Fitness Administration Management (2008).
Hall began his association with Marshall softball in 2003 as a student manager. Today he’s assistant director in sports information and handles Herd softball. One perk is he gets to broadcast road games on WMUL and some home games when pressed into duty like Saturday, which also happened to be Senior Day for five Marshall players. He also scores the games and even might have to handle public address.
Hall called his first game on Feb. 6, 2004, when the Herd played No. 24 Southern Illinois in a tournament in St. Augustine, Florida. MU won 5-0. “Seen so many since then,” he said. “My goodness.”
The latest, on Saturday, saw UTEP score a run in the seventh to beat Marshall 4-3. “I want to be a broadcaster,” he said.
Hall has worked with coaches Shonda Stanton, Jen Steele and Megan Smith Lyon. The leagues have been the Mid-American Conference, C-USA and the Sun Belt starting next year. The Herd won league and tournament titles while in each league and also has gone to the NCAA Tournament.
Listening to Hall work the broadcast, you could tell he was at ease and doing what he likes.
When Bub Feringa came up the first time, he told listeners she was one of several players who hit a homer in her first time at bat. He then read off that list.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Hall told about a virtual interview he did with Louie Berndt, who started the program in 1993-94. He asked her why start from scratch? “She said it was on her bucket list,” Hall said.
The first three trips to El Paso, he told how he filmed with the camera stand on a boulder.
With all the highs, there are some lows. One came in February 2016 when former Herd player Emileigh Cooper died in a traffic accident. Today the Herd presents the Warrior Award in her honor.
“A feeling I’ll never forget,” Hall said about Cooper’s death.
Herd pitcher Sydney Nester fanned 11 batters Saturday for her 12th double-digit strikeout performance this season. That ties her with Andi Williamson (2013) for the school record.
“I’ve had the honor to watch some of the greatest arms in Marshall softball history,” Hall said. “Add Sydney Lester to that list.”
Prior to Saturday’s game, Hall received gifts from Herd coaches, players and fans. A big framed photo and one small photo of him and Aly Harrell done on Picture Day were presented to him.
Hall then summed up his special occasion.
“Received some great gifts today from Herd softball (@HerdSB) for reaching my 1,000th game,” wrote on his Twitter account. “From welcoming me back in the fall of 2003 and every year making me feel like family. Thank you for everything along this journey.
“Despite the loss, my 1,000th game was a great day that I will never forget. Getting to broadcast was great and the chance to relive some stories. Not done yet, and neither is the Herd.
“So many memories with Marshall softball. Can’t do them all in one broadcast. A big thanks to everyone I’ve come across with this program. Some games absolutely a thrill to watch. Just another day. Enjoyed 1000th game despite the loss.”