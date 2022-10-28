COAL GROVE, Ohio — Turnovers both helped, and plagued, No. 5 seed Coal Grove on Friday in a wild 67-43 win over No. 12 Malvern in the opening round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs.
Head coach Jay Lucas called his team’s comeback win from a 21-8 first-quarter deficit “gutsy” and praised both Chase Hall and his team’s defense.
“I don’t know that when we were down two scores that they even doubted themselves,” Lucas said.
Senior running back Hall led the attack with 330 yards rushing, six touchdowns and five two-point conversions that helped Coal Grove (7-4) overcome a fumble on its second drive and a blocked punt on its third.
With Coal Grove leading 8-7, the first fumble set Malvern (8-3) up with a first down at the home Hornets’ 41-yard line. The visiting Hornets scored in two plays to take its first lead of the game.
It then stretched that lead to 21-8 after it blocked a punt that Drake Hutchison returned 35 yards for a TD.
Lucas’ team scored touchdowns on two of its next three drives to cut the lead to 21-20.
Malvern, located approximately 20 miles from Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, stretched its lead to 28-20 with 1:03 to go in the first half. It held that lead until halftime.
In the second half, Coal Grove took over.
The Ohio Valley Conference team scored TDs on each of its next five drives, with four coming from Hall.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our team,” Hall said.
The Hornets’ defense came through also, intercepting Malvern quarterback Jared Witherow four times, including three picks by Gavin Gipson.
The win moved Coal Grove into the quarterfinal round as one of eight teams still left in the region.
No. 13 West Jefferson’s upset of No. 4 Newcomerstown gives the higher seeded Hornets another home game and a shot for a berth in the region semifinals.
MALVERN 21 7 15 0 — 43
COAL GROVE 8 12 24 23 — 67
C – Hall 10 run (Hall run).
M – W. Runyon 85 kickoff return (R. Runyan kick).
M – Witherow 2 run (R. Runyan kick).
M – Hutchison 35 blocked punt return (R. Runyan kick).
C – Simpson 3 run (run failed).
C – Hall 5 run (run failed).
M – Smith 21 pass from Witherow (R. Runyan kick).
M – Wafler 53 pass from Phillips (R. Runyan kick).
C – Hall 11 run (Hall run).
C – Mannon 11 run (Hall run).
M -- Smith 40 pass from Witherow (Smith from Witherow).
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.