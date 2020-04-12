HUNTINGTON — All things considered, it was a pretty good Easter week for Eastern Kentucky head coach A.W. Hamilton.
After all, the coach found a few more Easter eggs in his basket this weekend.
The former Marshall point guard and leader of the Colonels agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the school through the 2023-24 season while also landing a player in a major spot of need in former West Virginia point guard Brandon Knapper.
Hamilton’s new deal adds two years to his contract and comes as a reward from the university after he earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors, as well as the National Association of Basketball Coaches District 18 Coach of the Year award.
In just his second year, Eastern Kentucky went 12-6 in conference play and advanced to the semifinals of the OVC Tournament.
“In two short years, A.W. has done a phenomenal job returning our men’s basketball program back among the best in the OVC,” said Matt Roan, EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Having worked together previously and knowing him before I arrived, this is not at all surprising.”
The Georgetown, Kentucky, native said he appreciated the university believing in him and his vision for the future, which has now been solidified through another recruiting class.
“Chelsea and I are ecstatic to know we are home for many years to come,” Hamilton said. “As a Kentucky native, there is no better honor in my eyes than being able to lead a basketball program in the Commonwealth. I love that our program is representing the city of Richmond every time we take the floor. The commitment being made to our program from the administration, fans and students resonates directly with our team.”
The contract extension was announced on Thursday, but it was not the only good news on the weekend.
On Friday night, former West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper also committed to the Colonels, which gives them a strong backcourt presence.
Knapper was a three-time Class AAA All-State First Team selection at South Charleston before going on to Hargrave Military Academy where he played for Hamilton during the 2016-17 season.
In that year, Hargrave won 43 games and advanced to the National Final Four with Knapper averaging 18 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.
Knapper’s situation in joining Eastern Kentucky is very much like the one Hamilton saw when he came to Marshall from Wake Forest.
Hamilton played for then-coach Kevin Keatts at Hargrave before signing with West Virginia. When Keatts became an assistant coach at Marshall, Hamilton opted to transfer from Wake Forest and became a three-year captain for the Herd.
Knapper’s transfer gets him into a fast-paced system under Hamilton in which he can get shots up quickly while also distributing the ball.
NCAA transfer rules dictate that players sits out a season, but it is expected that Knapper and Eastern Kentucky will file a waiver with the NCAA asking for his immediate eligibility.