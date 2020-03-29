HUNTINGTON — If you look at the career listings of former Marshall point guard A.W. Hamilton, there are two statistics that stand out: assists and steals.
After transferring from Wake Forest following his freshman year, Hamilton led Marshall in assists and steals for three consecutive years as a team captain from 2002-05 under Greg White and Ron Jirsa.
Hamilton’s career was defined by intensity and tempo, and he has carried that to his coaching career, which has now taken him to Eastern Kentucky.
Hamilton just completed his second season with the Colonels and was recently named District 18 Coach of the Year by the NABC after directing EKU to 12 wins in the Ohio Valley Conference for only the fourth time in program history.
For Hamilton, the philosophy on the floor is one that he learned while at Marshall playing for White and Jirsa while also being taught extensively by former Herd assistant Kevin Keatts, who is now the head coach at N.C. State.
Hamilton played for Keatts at Hargrave Military Academy before reconnecting with him at Marshall. Once into coaching, Hamilton also served as an assistant for Keatts at N.C. State before getting hired at EKU.
“The day I met him, I knew he was special,” Hamilton said. “He has that ‘it’ factor about him and we developed a great relationship that year I played for him.
The Georgetown, Kentucky, native said once he and Keatts spoke about his potential journey to Marshall from Wake Forest, meeting the staff in Huntington solidified his future for years beyond basketball.
“Getting reconnected with Coach Keatts at Marshall was one of the turning points in — really, looking back — my career,” Hamilton said. “I had an opportunity to meet Greg White, a guy like (former assistant) Charlie Hagley, who has been such an important figure in my life and just all the people in Huntington and how they embraced me. It was special being part of that program.”
The connections with Huntington have not subsided since then.
Hamilton’s first contest as coach at Eastern Kentucky came against Marshall. The game served as Hamilton’s first loss, but it also showcased the brand of basketball that was headed to Richmond, Kentucky.
Hamilton added that the players’ willingness to buy into the direction of the program, plus the fans’ increased involvement set things in the right direction.
“When I got here, we needed a brand and an identity,” Hamilton said. “We were putting that together — playing fast, pressing — and I was proud of what the guys my first year accomplished. We finished the year No. 2 in the country in forced turnovers per game and steals per game, and with our tempo, we were top-13 in scoring.”
Hamilton said the path that he wants Eastern Kentucky on is similar to the path that Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni has forged with the Herd — one that is an exciting brand of basketball that fans enjoy supporting.
“It’s a lot like what Dan (D’Antoni) has done at Marshall,” Hamilton said. “Our fans have just gotten so far behind us that you can feel the momentum.”
In 2019-20, Hamilton earned the NABC District 18 honors by turning around a rough non-conference slate with a young team before leading them to one of the best conference finishes in program history.
“We got off to a bumpy start this year, but what we had was great young talent and really good chemistry,” Hamilton said. “We started to make a turn in the conference play. It’s giving us momentum into next year.
“It’s really been a turning point for us and the good thing for us is that we’ve had so many young guys. Now, they are going to turn into old guys and we’ve still got that core group of guys coming back. There’s a lot of excitement here and our fans love basketball. I mean, this is Kentucky. There’s a ton of energy for our program right now.”
As Hamilton looks ahead to the 2020-21 season, his Eastern Kentucky team will get another crack at Marshall in Richmond, Kentucky, as the final installment of a four-year contract between the programs.
It is a game that Hamilton looks forward to for sentimental personal reasons, but also as a big business venture for professional reasons.
Both teams, who saw young rosters grow up as the season went along, feature a wealth of experience returning next season.
“Marshall has really turned the corner and Danny has done a tremendous job,” Hamilton said. “Now, we’re starting to turn the corner so we hope next year it’s going to be a competitive game for us both.”