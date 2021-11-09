HUNTINGTON -- Laura Hamm of Coal Grove High School was named the Ohio Valley Conference female cross country runner of the year on Tuesday.
Charles Putnam of Portsmouth won the boys honor. Mark McFann of Rock Hill was selected coach of the year for boys and girls.
Hamm was joined on the All-OVC first team by teammate Kylee Thomas; Rock Hill's Kylie Gilmore, Brianna Reynolds and Emmi Stevens; Reece Barnitz and Brinkley Spears of Fairland and Krystal Davison and Elizabeth Hout of Gallia Academy. Gracie Rogers of Fairland and Anna Davis of Ironton earned honorable-mention honors.
The boys first-team included four runners -- Connor Blagg, Sam Simpson, Dylan Griffith and Brayden Adams -- from Rock Hill. Three runners -- Brody Buchanan, Dalton Griffing and Owen Baker -- of Fairland made the squad, as did Logan Nicholas of Gallia Academy. Cameron Stevens and Jayson McFann of Rock Hill were honorable-mention picks.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
